Raw Pet Food Market is expected to reach nearly USD 14546.03 Million
The Raw Pet Food Market size was valued at USD 7387.57 Million in 2023 and the total Raw Pet Food Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14546.03 Million.
The Raw Pet Food Market size was valued at USD 7387.57 Million in 2023 and the total Raw Pet Food Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 14546.03 Million.
The Raw Pet Food Market was dominated by North America with an 43.36% market share in 2023. Technology, high earning, multitudes of options robust distribution network, and presence of major industry players are important factors in regions growth. Europe has captured 28.15% of market share in 2023. Trend of pet humanization, stringent regulations about pet food quality and safety are important factors. Asia Pacific region holding an 18.15% market share in 2023, and is expected to show considerable growth in the forecast period. China, Japan and India are amongst important players in Asia market growth.
Raw Pet Food Market Segmentation
by Animal Type
Dogs
Cats
Others
by Food Type
Dry food
Wet food
by Sales Channel
Online
Offline
Raw Pet Food Market Key Players:
3P Naturals
4PAWSRAW
Big Dog Australia Pty Ltd
Çağatay Pet Food
Canada Raw
About Maximize Market Researcha
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
