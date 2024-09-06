Activated Carbon Market Reached USD 8.6 Billion 2032, Growing at A Rate of 5.7% To Forecast 2024-2032.
Activated carbon is a term that refers to activated charcoal which is applied in various sectors including gaseous and air purification and used/reusable recovery sector.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 06, 2024 ) Pune, 06, September 2024: Activated Carbon Market Size Was Valued at USD 5.2 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 8.6 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.7% From 2024-2032. Activated carbon, also known as activated charcoal, is used in gaseous and air purification, used/reusable recovery, and cleaning. Environmental concerns have led to the development of IGV-regulated emissions standards, resulting in investments in cleaning and air treatment technologies. Activated carbon is widely used in water treatment applications, including potable water, service water, potable water well water, and municipal water for wastewater. The main characteristic of activated carbon is its small pores, which enhance adsorption. It is commonly used for processing potable water and purifying sewage.
Activated Carbon Market Dynamics
The demand for activated carbon is increasing due to the growing need for mercury control technology in industrial air purification applications. As production facilities in the US and Europe comply with new emission standards for mercury and other hazardous air pollutants, the demand for activated carbon will rise to mitigate environmental pollution. The market for activated carbon in the personal care sector is rapidly expanding due to its ability to eradicate germs, toxins, dirt, and chemicals on skin surfaces, making it a popular product in health practices. Skin-oriented concerns, improved products, and increased consumer income drive this growth. These factors are expected to influence the future of the personal care industry, leading to increased consumption of activated charcoal in the personal care sector.
Activated Carbon Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global gentle herding financial services market in 2023 due to its focus on the procurement of coconut shells and activated carbon (AC). This active form of carbon is used in water, poly-use, and gold extraction in the region. Key market players like Haycarb and Jacobi Carbons source coconut shells from Sri Lanka, Indonesia, the Philippines, and India. Major players in the APAC are investing in acquisitions through joint ventures and licensing agreements. North America is the second largest market, followed by Asia Pacific. The global commercial vehicle market is expected to benefit from increasing automobile usage, an aging population, and environmental concerns. A sharp increase in PAC applications is predicted, particularly for gas phase applications.
Activated Carbon Market Segment Analysis
By Product:
• Powdered
• Granular
• Others
The powdered activated carbon (PAC) segment is expected to dominate the market in 2023 due to its high adsorption properties, ability to meet treatment goals, and ability to filter out particles. Cabot Corporation, a leading player in the PAC market, has increased its production capacity by 35 million lbs/year to meet demand in the coal-fired utility industry for mercury removal. The granular activated carbon segment is also developing rapidly due to its use in air and municipal water treatment, with essential raw materials like coal and coconut shell charcoal. Both segments are expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.
By Raw Material:
• Coal
• Coconut
• Wood
• Peat
• Others
By Application:
• Liquid Phase
• Gas Phase
By End-use:
• Water Treatment
• Food & Beverage Processing
• Pharmaceutical & Medical
• Automotive
• Air Purification
• Others
Activated Carbon Key Competitors include:
• CarbPure Technologies
• Boyce Carbon
• Cabot Corporation
• Kuraray Co.
• Carbo Tech AC GmbH
• Donau Chemicals AG
• Haycarb (Pvt) Ltd.
• Jacobi Carbons Group
• Kureha Corporation
• Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd.
• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
• Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC
• Carbon Activated Corporation
• Hangzhou Nature Technology Co., Ltd.
• Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon Co.
• CarbUSA, Sorbent JSC and Others and other major players
Key questions answered in Activated Carbon Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global US Dump truck manufacturer market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the US Dump truck manufacturer market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the US Dump truck manufacturer market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the US Dump truck manufacturer market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the US Dump truck manufacturer market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the US Dump truck manufacturer market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the US Dump truck manufacturer market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the US Dump truck manufacturer market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Activated Carbon Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• China Manufacturing as a Service Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players from a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, US Dump trucks manufacturer Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
