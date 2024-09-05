Strategic Insights: Bioresorbable Polymers Market and Emerging Market Trends
The global bioresorbable polymers market size is estimated to be USD 417 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 688 million by 2027, at a cagr 10.5% between 2022 and 2027
The report "Bioresorbable Polymers Market by Type (Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyglycolic acid (PGA), Polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PLGA), Polycaprolactone(PCL)), application (orthopedic devices, drug delivery), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", is projected to reach USD 688 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.5% from USD 417 million in 2022.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Bioresorbable Polymers Market”
247 - Market Data Tables
56 - Figures
225 - Pages
Polylactic Acid (PLA) is estimated to be the largest type in the bioresorbable polymers market in 2021
PLA is one of the most commercially successful biopolymers, mainly due to its good processability and mechanical strength. PLA is biodegradable, recyclable, compostable, non-toxic, and metabolized by the organism itself. It has various advantages over other polymers, such as better thermal processability, and it can be processed through numerous molding procedures. PLLA and PDLLA are the key subtypes of PLA.
Orthopedic devices was the largest application for bioresorbable polymers market in 2021
Orthopedics is the largest application for resorbable polymers. The high growth in this application is attributed to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders; increasing per capita income leading to improving standard of living, increasing healthcare spending, growing demand for better quality medical care, and the rising awareness about bioresorbable stents in several countries, across the globe.
North America is estimated to be the largest region in bioresorbable polymers market in 2020
North America was the largest bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, in 2021. Globally, it has been leading the market in demand and product innovation in terms of quality and application development. The growing demand backs the growth of the bioresorbable polymers market in the region for these polymers in the medical industry. Intense competition among major players in the market has led to price stabilization in the past few years.
Bioresorbable Polymers Market Key Players
The key market players profiled in the report include Corbion N.V. (The Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG(Germany), Foster Corporation (US), KLS Martin Group (Germany), DSM Biomedical (US), Inc, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US), Zeus Industrial Products(US), Inc, Seqens Group (France), REVA Medical, LLC (US), Poly-Med Incorporated (US), Bezwada Biomedical, LLC (US), Nomisma Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), BMG Incorporated (Japan), Polysciences, Inc. (US), Huizhou Foryou Medical Devices Co., Ltd. (China), Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd. (Japan), and Henan Xinghan Biotechnology Co. Ltd.(China).
