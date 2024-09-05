The Cross-Connect System Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 11.97 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Cross-Connect System Market size was valued at USD 5.80 Bn. in 2023 and the total Cross-Connect System Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 11.97 Bn. by 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2024 ) The cross-connect represents the cabling necessary to establish a direct link between two separate hardware units in a data center. It allows the owners of the units to establish a private network link and eliminate the need to connect using the internet.
Segmentation
By Type
Fiber
CAT Cables
COAX
Others
By Application
Connectivity
Protection Switching and Network Restoration
Cross-Connect System Market Key Players:
Siemon (USA)
Leviton (USA)
Panduit (USA)
CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (USA)
CoroSite (American Tower Corporation) (USA)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
