Industrial Gloves Market Is To Reach USD 19.65 Billion 2032, Growing At A Rate Of 7.5% To Forecast 2024-2032
Industrial gloves are protective clothing for factory workers. They are classified as cut protection and thermal protection. Gloves are best for protection against rough objects, sparks and heat and absorb shock during hard work.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2024 ) Pune, 05, September 2024: The Global Industrial Gloves Market was valued at USD 10.25 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.65 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 7.5%.
Industrial gloves are protective clothing for factory workers. They are classified as cut protection and heat protection. Gloves are excellent for protection from sharp objects, sparks and heat, and immersion during vigorous activity. Gloves come in different types (leather, nitrile) and sizes (different measurements). The materials used for making gloves vary from cotton and asbestos materials to leather, p-aramid, etc. Gloves are widely used in industry and protection (slash-cutting protection). With the speed of the industry, the use of industrial gloves is expected to increase significantly. Industrial gloves and general gloves are grouped into: leather gloves, cotton gloves, non-latex gloves such as nitrile gloves, rubber/latex gloves. Leather, nitrile, and latex gloves are used for industrial protection and are discussed later in this section. Rubber / latex gloves are used for surgery. The characteristics of the glove such as mild heat, high wear protection, better grip and non-slip coating, comfort and durability, protection against cuts and hot flashes, for gloves made from aramid (waste) - insulation between 250 and 750. Nitrile gloves protect against chemical damage. In addition to leather gloves, the synthetic fibers used for industrial gloves are: Kevlar (para-aramid), Spectra, Basofil and Dyneema.
Industrial Gloves Key Competitors include:
Top Glove Corporation Bhd (Malaysia)
Ansell Limited (Australia)
Hartalega Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)
Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd (Malaysia)
Supermax Corporation Berhad (Malaysia)
Ammex Corporation (USA)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (USA)
3M Company (USA)
Showa Group (Japan)
MCR Safety (USA)
Semperit AG Holding (Austria)
Riverstone Holdings Limited (Malaysia)
Rubberex Corporation (M) Berhad (Malaysia)
Superior Glove Works Ltd. (Canada), and other major players.
Industrial Gloves Market Dynamics
Workplace security controls are critical drivers for the industrial gloves market, as they order the utilize of personal protective equipment (PPE) to defend laborers from different word related risks. Government organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Organization (OSHA) within the United States, the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), and other comparative administrative bodies globally enforce stringent guidelines to minimize work environment wounds and sicknesses. These controls cover a wide extend of businesses, counting fabricating, healthcare, development, and chemical preparing, where laborers are uncovered to dangers like cuts, scraped spots, chemical burns, and infectious diseases. Compliance with these security benchmarks requires the utilize of suitable industrial gloves, custom fitted to the particular dangers of each industry. For illustration, within the healthcare division, gloves are fundamental for anticipating defilement and guaranteeing cleanliness, whereas in development, heavy-duty gloves are required for assurance against industrial dangers. Emerging markets offer significant development openings for the industrial gloves market due to fast industrialization and expanding accentuation on word related safety. Countries in regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa are encountering critical industrial development due to components such as urbanization, foundation advancement and foreign investment. As these economies extend, there's a developing got to move forward occupational safety measures to ensure specialists in businesses such as fabricating, development, healthcare and mining. Governments in these districts are building up and implementing stricter word related wellbeing and security directions comparable to those in industrialized nations to ensure laborers. In expansion, bosses and workers are progressively mindful of the significance of individual defensive hardware, counting industrial gloves, to avoid occupational injuries and illnesses.
Industrial Gloves Market Regional Insights
North America dominated the Industrial Gloves Market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has strict workplace safety laws enforced by organizations such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Canadian Center for Occupational Safety and Health (CCOHS). . These guidelines require the use of personal protective equipment (PPE), including industrial gloves, as required. The region has an engineering base with important processes in sectors such as manufacturing, engineering, healthcare, food transport and development. These activities require that corporate clubs be maintained to protect employees. The North American healthcare sector is highly advanced and a major consumer of disposable gloves. Cleanliness and disease fighting activities in clinics, clinics and laboratories usually involve the application of professional clubs. North American companies are at the forefront of technology in glove manufacturing.
Industrial Gloves Market Segment Analysis
By Product
Reusable Gloves
Disposable Gloves
Based on the Product, the market is segmented into Reusable Gloves, Disposable Gloves. Disposable Gloves are expected to dominate the Industrial Gloves Market during the forecast period. Disposable gloves are highly hygienic as they are designed for single use and can be thrown away after use. This greatly reduces the risk of infection and disease, which is important in industries such as healthcare, cooking and laboratories. It's easy to use and provides quick and easy maintenance. Compliance with safety regulations is less demanding with disposable gloves, as these gloves ensure continuous protection and are not inconsistent due to the reuse and cleaning of the gloves.
By Material
Natural Rubber Gloves
Nitrile Gloves
Vinyl Gloves
Neoprene Gloves
Polyethylene Gloves and Others
By Sales Channel
Direct Sales
Distribution Sales
GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL GLOVES MARKET BY REGION
NORTH AMERICA
USA
Canada
Mexico
EASTERN EUROPE
Russia
Bulgaria
The Czech Republic
Hungary
Poland
Romania
Rest Of Eastern Europe
WESTERN EUROPE
Germany
United Kingdom
France
The Netherlands
Italy
Spain
Rest Of Western Europe
ASIA PACIFIC
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Thailand
Vietnam
The Philippines
Australia
New-Zealand
Rest Of APAC
MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
Turkey
Bahrain
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
UAE
Israel
South Africa
SOUTH AMERICA
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Industrial Gloves Market report are:
Which market segment dominated the global Industrial Gloves market in 2023?
What are the current global trends in the Industrial Gloves market?
What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Industrial Gloves market?
What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Industrial Gloves market?
Who are the leading companies in the Industrial Gloves market, and what are their product portfolios?
What are the primary challenges that the Industrial Gloves market may face in the future?
Which region had the largest share of the Industrial Gloves market in 2023?
How is the regulatory environment influencing the Industrial Gloves market?
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Industrial Gloves Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Industrial Gloves Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Industrial Gloves Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a prominent Consumer Goods research firm, has released the following reports:
Global Beeswax Market: The Global Beeswax Market size was valued at USD 581.38 million in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.87% through 2024 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 818.23 million.
Global Cherry Seeds Market: The Global cherry seeds market size was valued at USD 10,285.75 Million in 2023, and is projected to reach $ 14,540.76 Million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.07% from 2024 to 2032.
About us:
Introspective Market Research (introspectivemarketresearch.com) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assist our clients grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, specialized in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.
Contact us:
Canada Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, 138 Downes Street Unit 6203- M5E 0E4, Toronto, Canada.
APAC Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, Office No. 401-403, Saudamini Commercial Complex, Chandani Chowk, Kothrud, Pune India 411038
Ph no: +1-773-382-1049
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
