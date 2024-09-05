India Water Purifier Market is expected to reach USD 4.37 Bn by 2030
India Water Purifier Market size was valued at USD 1.43 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.37 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3 %.
India Water Purifier Market size was valued at USD 1.43 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.37 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.3 %.
Governmental policies are expected to drive the India water purifier market. High cost of advanced water purifier may become a restraining factor in the industry. North Indian region in particular will lead the India water purifier market. With significant water quality challenge as a result of pollution and contamination will be the driving factor. Lack of treatment facilities especially in populated areas like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana are driving the India water purifier market. With the government focusing on the advancement of technological solutions for the water shortage, the India water purifier market will be driven by environmental and public health concerns.
India Water Purifier Market Segmentation
By Technology
UV
RO
Gravity Based
Others
By End-User
Commercial
Residential
By Portability
Portable
Non-Portable
By Distribution Channel
Indirect Sales
Direct Sales
India Water Purifier Market Key Players:
Eureka Forbes Ltd.
Kent RO Systems Limited
Hindustan Unilever Limited
Tata Chemicals Limited
Livpure Pvt. Ltd.
