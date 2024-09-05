Indian Construction Equipment Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 14.34 Bn. in 2030
The Indian Construction Equipment Market was valued at US$ 7.89 Bn. in 2023 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 14.34 Bn. in 2030. The India Construction Equipment Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.
The Indian construction equipment market witnessed growth as the sales of infrastructural projects have increased. The growing global need for new infrastructure will drive the Indian construction equipment market. The Indian government has various programs, which are helping to improve the Indian construction equipment market share globally. The Indian construction equipment market which persevered during COVID, is expected to grow, with having EU, ASEAN, and America as business companions.
Indian Construction Equipment Market Segmentation
by Type
Earthmoving Equipment
Excavators
Loaders
Bulldozers
Motor graders
Trenchers
Scrapers
Others
Material Handling Equipment
Cranes
Forklifts
Conveyors
Hoists
Reach stackers
Others
Heavy Construction Vehicles
Dump Trucks
Concrete Mixers
Pavers
Road Rollers
Transit Mixers
Others
by End-User
Construction Contractors
Rental Companies
Government Agencies
Mining Companies
Others (including industrial users, agriculture, etc.)
by Application
Infrastructure Construction
Residential Construction
Commercial Construction
Utility Construction
Others
Indian Construction Equipment Market Key Players:
Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Pvt. Ltd.
Mahindra Construction Equipment
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction & Mining Machinery
JCB India Limited
Caterpillar Inc.
