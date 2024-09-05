Digital X-ray Market worth $6.6 billion by 2029
Digital X-ray Market Size by Portability (Fixed, Portable), Applications (Orthopedic, Dental, Diagnostic, Cancer, Pediatric), Technology (Direct, Computed), System (Retrofit, New), End Users, Price Range, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 05, 2024 ) The report "Digital X-ray Market by Portability (Fixed, Portable), Applications (Orthopedic, Dental, Diagnostic, Cancer, Pediatric), Technology (Direct, Computed), System (Retrofit, New), End Users, Price Range, Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2029", is projected to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2029 from USD 5.4 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2024 to 2029. The major factors driving the growth of this market include digital X-ray systems offering numerous advantages over traditional film-based methods, including faster image acquisition, lower radiation exposure, and enhanced image quality. Additionally, the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in digital X-ray systems has enabled automation of tasks like image analysis and interpretation, improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.
Direct radiography technology segment to register a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on the technology, the global digital X-ray market is segmented into direct and computed radiography. The direct radiography segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. DR systems offer superior image quality to traditional film-based systems, leading to better diagnostic accuracy and patient outcomes. Moreover, technological advancements, decreased radiation dose, workflow efficiency coupled with rising patient population to drive the segment growth.
The orthopedic imaging application segment is to register a second-highest growth rate over the forecast period of 2024-2029.
Based on application, the global digital X-ray market is segmented into chest, cardiovascular, diagnostic, dental, cancer, and other applications. The growth in orthopedic application semgent can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, there is a growing incidence of orthopedic conditions, such as fractures, osteoarthritis, and musculoskeletal injuries, driven by factors like an aging population and increasing sports-related injuries. Digital X-ray systems offer high-resolution imaging capabilities, enabling precise diagnosis of orthopedic conditions and guiding treatment planning effectively.
The new digital segment accounted for the largest share of the digital X-ray market by system in 2023.
Based on system, the digital X-ray market is segmented into retrofit and new digital x-ray systems. The hospitals and surgical segment accounts for the largest share of the market in 2022. Healthcare facilities worldwide are increasingly investing in new digital X-ray systems to upgrade their imaging capabilities and replace outdated analog and film-based systems. New digital X-ray systems offer enhanced imaging features, such as higher resolution, faster image acquisition, and advanced image processing algorithms, improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.
The Asia Pacific market will register significant growth in the market during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific will witness rapid growth in the digital X-ray market from 2024 to 2029 due to several key factors. Firstly, the region's large and rapidly expanding population, rising healthcare expenditures, and increasing access to healthcare services are driving the demand for advanced diagnostic imaging solutions like digital X-ray systems. Secondly, there is a growing prevalence of chronic diseases and a shift towards preventive healthcare practices in many countries across Asia Pacific, necessitating the use of digital X-ray technology for early detection and management of these conditions.
As of 2022, prominent players in the Digital X-ray market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Canon, Inc. (Japan).
As of 2022, prominent players in the Digital X-ray market are Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), and Canon, Inc. (Japan).
