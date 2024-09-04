The Orthopedic Extremity Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 82.97 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Orthopedic Extremity Market is expected to grow at 4.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, from USD 60.97 billion to USD 82.97 billion
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2024 ) The North America orthopedic extremity market is dominating the global market, with USA as a key player. Cutting-edge technology, high investments on R&D, popularity of minimally invasive procedures such as Ambulatory surgery are some of the key driving factors. This is accompanied by high cost and healthcare reimbursement problems which work as market restraints.
Europe orthopedic extremity market is second-largest market after North America. With strong healthcare system and an aging population. The region is also characterized by cost-effective and value-based treatment, along with outpatient and minimally invasive procedures.
Orthopedic Extremity Market Segmentation
by Type
Joint reconstrucation
Spinal devices
Trauma devices
Arthroscopy devices
by End Use
Hospital
Orthopedic
Ambulatory surgical centers
Orthopedic Extremity Market Key Players:
Johnson & Johnson
Stryker Corporation
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Medtronic PLC
Smith & Nephew PLC
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
