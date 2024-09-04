District Cooling Market revenue is expected to reach USD 44.46 Billion by 2030
District Cooling Market size was valued at USD 28.19 Billion in 2023 and the District Cooling Market revenue is expected to reach USD 44.46 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.72 % over the forecast period.
Middle East and Africa dominated the district cooling market in 2023. High temperatures and humidity levels increase the demand for air conditioning and cooling. Governments in the region are prioritizing the environmental conservation along with sustainability in the district cooling systems. The region is expected to dominate the world district cooling market during the forecast period as well. The UAE Vision 2021, Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia, and national development plans across regions are emphasizing the importance of sustainable urban development, climate action, and energy efficiency. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, have been witnessing significant investments in real estate and infrastructure projects, which will boost the market further in the region.
District Cooling Market Segmentation
by Production
Free cooling
Absorption cooling
Electric Chillers
by End User
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
District Cooling Market Key Players:
Enwave Energy Corporation: Toronto, Canada
Fortum Corporation: Espoo, Finland
Singapore District Cooling: Singapore
Empower (Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation): Dubai, UAE
Clima Rio: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
