Diving Equipment Market is expected to reach USD 4.59 Bn. by 2030
Diving Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.48 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.59 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.
Diving Equipment Market was valued at USD 3.48 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.59 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.05% during the forecast period.
North America diving equipment market dominated the global market in 2023, and will continue to hold the largest market share. With variety of coastal environments in the region, the demand for specialized equipment is also high. Environmentally conscious consumers are driving the eco-friendly diving equipment market. With well-established network of training facilities and certification programs, an educated and safe environment is created for divers. Presence of online retail and e-commerce has shifted consumer behaviour and marketing strategies for manufacturers.
Popular dive destinations, such as the Great Barrier Reef in Australia or the cenotes in Mexico, are competing with North America for the tourism-driven diving.
Diving Equipment Market Segmentation
By Type
Rebreather
Exposure suit
Decompression chamber
By Application
Commercial diving
Military diving
Civil diving
By Vertical
Oil & Gas industry
Naval industry
Aquaculture industry
Diving Equipment Market Key Players:
Aqualung (France)
Beuchat (Marseille, France)
DESCO Corporation (Wisconsin, United States)
Dive rite (Lake City, Florida)
Tusa (Tokyo, Japan)
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Firefighter Personal Protective Equipment Market was valued at USD 2.44 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.56 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period.
Above Ground Pools Market size was valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 2023 and the total Above Ground Pools Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.94% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 4.33 Billion by 2030.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
