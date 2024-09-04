Indian Food and Beverages Market is expected to reach nearly USD 691.47 Bn by 2030.
The Indian Food and Beverages Market size was valued at US$ 332 Bn in 2023 and the total Indian Food and Beverages revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 691.47 Bn by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 04, 2024 ) Indian Food and Beverages Market size was valued at USD 332 Bn in 2023 and the total Indian Food and Beverages revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.05% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 691.47 Bn by 2030.
The Indian food and beverage market is showing rapid growth. Abundance of raw materials, higher disposable income, changing lifestyle due to rapid urbanization could be some of the key factors. India is a major producer of various agricultural products globally, which supports the markets growth. The Indian government is increasing the export potential through Agri-Export Zones, mega food parks, and cold chains. Products like breakfast cereals, pasta, and bakery items are in high demand domestically as well as internationally. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is investing in food testing infrastructure, further boosting India's potential as a significant player in the global food and beverage market.
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29426/
Indian Food and Beverages Market Segmentation
by Product
Dairy Products
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic)
Processed Foods
Spices and Condiments
Snacks and Convenience Foods
Others
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29426/
by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Departmental Stores
Indian Food and Beverages Market Key Players:
Nestlé India
PepsiCo India
GlaxoSmithKline
Haldiram Foods
Balaji Wafers
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29426/
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ethiopia Spices Market size was valued at 23.54 million Tons in 2023 and the total Ethiopia Spices Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly 44.43 million Tons by 2030.
Global Spiced Rum Market size was valued at USD 7.10 Bn in 2023 and Spiced Rum Market revenue is expected to reach USD 9.67 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2024-2030).
Global Dried Spices Market size was valued at USD 13.91 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.19 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The Indian food and beverage market is showing rapid growth. Abundance of raw materials, higher disposable income, changing lifestyle due to rapid urbanization could be some of the key factors. India is a major producer of various agricultural products globally, which supports the markets growth. The Indian government is increasing the export potential through Agri-Export Zones, mega food parks, and cold chains. Products like breakfast cereals, pasta, and bakery items are in high demand domestically as well as internationally. Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is investing in food testing infrastructure, further boosting India's potential as a significant player in the global food and beverage market.
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29426/
Indian Food and Beverages Market Segmentation
by Product
Dairy Products
Fruits and Vegetables
Meat and Poultry
Bakery and Confectionery
Beverages (Alcoholic and Non-Alcoholic)
Processed Foods
Spices and Condiments
Snacks and Convenience Foods
Others
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29426/
by Distribution Channel
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Departmental Stores
Indian Food and Beverages Market Key Players:
Nestlé India
PepsiCo India
GlaxoSmithKline
Haldiram Foods
Balaji Wafers
Get Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29426/
Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:
Ethiopia Spices Market size was valued at 23.54 million Tons in 2023 and the total Ethiopia Spices Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly 44.43 million Tons by 2030.
Global Spiced Rum Market size was valued at USD 7.10 Bn in 2023 and Spiced Rum Market revenue is expected to reach USD 9.67 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2024-2030).
Global Dried Spices Market size was valued at USD 13.91 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.19 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.7%
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results