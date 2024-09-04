Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market Current Scenario with Future Trends Analysis to 2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market is valued at US$ 12.8 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 25.7 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market worth $25.7 Bn by 2031 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market – (By Battery (Flooded, Sealed), By Product (Lead, Sulfuric acid), By Source (Motor Vehicles, UPS)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Lead battery scrap is offered in a variety of forms, including drained/dry entire, complete lead batteries, saturated entirely intact lead batteries, and lead battery sheets. Developments in mining and minerals have become important sources of interest in the market. There have been several avenues for obtaining lead-acid battery scrap. Lead acid battery scrap is another place where automotive batteries are easily recycled properly. The market has grown thanks to the ease with which lead-acid battery scrap is available and to scientific advancements in recycling material. Growth in the industry has been largely attributed to the electricity sector's increasing focus on recycling digital scrap. This market's overall worth is expected to rise in the years ahead. However, the expansion of the battery scrap industry is also facilitated by legislation from the government, grants, and motivation that support the reuse of batteries.
List of Prominent Players in the Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market:
• Johnson Controls International PLC
• Exide Technologies S.A.S.
• East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
• GS Yuasa International Ltd.
• Battery Solutions LLC
• Whitelake Organics Pvt Ltd.
• Gravita India Ltd.
• Aqua Metals Inc.
• Madenat Al Nokhba Recycling Services LLC
• Beeah Group
• EnviroServe
• EnerSys
• SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT S.A.
• AMIDT GROUP
• Duracell Inc.
• Engitec Technologies SpA
• ECOBAT Technologies Ltd
• Other Market Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The developments in the automotive sector fuel the growing demand for the lead-acid battery scrap market. The use of storage for electricity has expanded along with technological advancement. The rising need for these batteries is a result of the growth in the market for passenger cars, trucks, and motorcycles and the improvement in revenue margins. As a result, the lead-acid battery scrap market is expected to increase globally.
Challenges:
The primary issues facing the global lead-acid battery scrap industry are safety breaches and privacy issues. Recycling businesses handle private data about manufacturers, methods, and substances on a regular basis. It is crucial to safeguard sensitive data against hacking and data leaks. The secrecy of intellectual techniques and the reliability of recycling procedures can be challenged by insufficient safeguards, which can also result in theft, unintentional exposure, and data tampering. To tackle these issues, robust safety procedures, frequent software upgrades, and staff education on secure data handling techniques are necessary. These factors can inhibit the growth of the market. The COVID-19 pandemic prompted some nations to impose stringent lockdowns in an effort to control the virus. This led to a significant shift in the workforce toward online and remote work, which in turn raised demand for consumer electronics like laptops, PCs, cellphones, and other smart gadgets.
Regional Trends:
The North American lead-acid battery scrap market is anticipated to record a maximum market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because of laws governing the disposal of batteries. Usually, rechargeable batteries are brought to a facility approved for recovery. Since new batteries are mainly made utilizing initial components derived from recycled items, manufacturing expenses are lower. As a result, lead acid batteries grow more affordable and readily available for end users, driving the market's regional growth. Besides, Europe had a notable share in the market because the regional industry for lead-acid battery debris is benefiting from growing ecological worries and the enforcement of stringent ecological laws regulating the recycling of batteries. The region's aggressive regulatory environment, which encourages the widespread use of electric vehicles and battery energy storage systems, is directly responsible for the expansion.
Recent Developments:
• In Jan 2024, The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has issued the standard operating procedure (S.O.P.) for the recycling of lead scrap and used lead-acid batteries. The purpose of the S.O.P. is to establish guidelines for the importation, transportation, and recycling of garbage containing lead, with the goal of reducing environmental and health hazards.
• In Aug 2023, Chloride Metals, a subsidiary of Exide Industries, has recently commenced commercial operations at its fourth lead battery recycling facility in India. The facility was built on a previously undeveloped land spanning more than 15 acres within the Supa-Parner Industrial Park in Maharashtra. The initial capacity of the facility was 96,000 million tons per annum, and it was later expanded to 120,000 mtpa.
Segmentation of the Lead-Acid Battery Scrap Market-
By Battery
• Flooded
• Sealed
By Product
• Lead
• Sulfuric acid
By Source
• Motor Vehicles
• UPS
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
