The Range Cooker Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 1.61 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
North America range cooker market has dominated the global market and is expected to show growth during the forecast period. With rising production and exports China range cooker market is expected to lead the Asia Pacific market in the forecast period.
With the trend of eating outside of homes in restaurant, motels, resorts, and food stations have enabled food establishments to incorporate the range cookers in the kitchen. With population of home improvements and technically advanced consumers demanding improved products are some of the drivers for range cooker market.
Range Cooker Market Segmentation
By Type
Electric range cookers
Gas range cookers
Induction Range cookers
By Price Range
premium range
mid-range
economy
By Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
By Application
Residential
commercial
industrial
Range Cooker Market Key Players:
Electrolux
Bosch
Whirlpool
Haier
Miele
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
