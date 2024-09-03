The Cold Gas Spray Coating Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 1.28 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Cold Gas Spray Coating Market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2023; from 2024 to 2030, it is anticipated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%, reaching USD 2.06 billion.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2024 ) In 2023North America held a 38.2% sales share in the cold gas spray coating market. As the governmental regulations promote the use of lightweight, high-performance components as opposed to alloys and metals in automotive industry, the regional demand is expected to increase.
Europe with large nations and with considerable military and defense spending, is an important region for cold gas spray coating market. Asia Pacific uses cold gas spray coating mainly for transportation and healthcare. Industries such as aerospace, electrical and electronics, and medical, are demanding lightweight components.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Cold-Gas-Spray-Coating-Market/1469
Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Segmentation
By Technology
low-pressure
high-pressure
By End-User
Transportation
oil & gas
medical
utility
others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Cold-Gas-Spray-Coating-Market/1469
Cold Gas Spray Coating Market Key Players:
ASB Industries, Inc.
Oerlikon Metco
Bodycote
Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies
Flame Spray Technologies B.V.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
