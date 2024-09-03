Graphic Paper Market Vendor and Technology Assessment Report 2024-2031
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Graphic Paper Market is valued at US$ 261.6 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 379.9 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.93% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Graphic Paper Market – (By Type (Cartesian Graph Paper, Dot Paper, Isometric Graph Paper, Log Graph Paper, Polar Graph Paper, Others), By Application (Online, Offline)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Graphic paper refers to all aspects of the creation, advertising, and transportation of various materials used in both manufacture and distribution, such as newspapers, journals, containers, and literature. The need for ecologically sound and sustainable goods has grown dramatically as a result of rising ecological awareness among both companies and customers. Because of this, producers of the graphic paper concentrate on creating ecologically friendly solutions and establishing themselves as ethical and conscientious providers. In order to satisfy the needs of quickly changing digital surroundings, businesses broaden their product lines with specific papers designed for print technology in order to keep up with this development. Furthermore, the graphics paper industry is mostly driven by the rapidly expanding online retailing industry. The need for durable packaging options, such as rigid boxes and leaflets, has increased due to the increasing acceptance of online shopping, which has raised the requirement for graphic paper-based products.
List of Prominent Players in the Graphic Paper Market:
• International Paper Company
• Stora Enso
• UPM-Kymmene Corporation
• Sappi Limited
• Mondi Group
• Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited
• Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (SCA)
• Smurfit Kappa Group plc
• Oji Holdings Corporation
• Georgia-Pacific
• Weyerhaeuser
• Procter and Gamble
• Holmen
• Ballarpur Industries Limited
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for the graphic paper market is fueled by the growing need in numerous sectors for designations, advertisements, and other printing goods, as well as a variety of packaging materials. Companies use graphic paper to present eye-catching packaging ideas and efficiently convey their brand messaging, which helps them reach emerging markets. Graphic paper manufacturers have bright futures ahead of them thanks to the continuous economic growth in developing nations.
Challenges:
The prime challenges are unpredictability in the financial sector, lack of conventions and protocol as a result of lockdowns, and isolation in developing nations, coupled with a scarcity of qualified people, which is expected to hamper the graphic paper market. Concerns and alterations in the economy might still affect the financial sector. Decreased consumer expenditure and company expenditures during recessions can cause a decline in the need for graphic paper goods throughout a range of businesses, which can have a negative impact on industry stability as well as expansion. The biggest threat to the graphic paper business is the introduction of competitors like plastic containers and technological options. Alternative materials are competing against standard paper-based products in the market as customers look for comfort and businesses look for economical alternatives.
Regional Trends:
The North American graphic paper market is anticipated to register a major share in market revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to the increasing quantity of shipbuilding operations in the area. Because of the higher financial spending in this region for the construction of offshore containers, North America is predicted to grow at the fastest rate in the graphic paper market. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share of the market due to a major emphasis on activities related to the ecological economy and sustainability. Sustainable paper goods are becoming more and more popular in the area, and producers are responding by establishing legitimate procurement and recycling methods. Specialist papers are also in greater demand, especially for high-end packing and printing.
Recent Developments:
• In July 2024, Mondi and CMC Packaging Automation, the pioneer in entirely computerized container immediate solutions, are pleased to declare their joint venture. With this announcement, Mondi has been named the usual paper manufacturing collaborator for CMC machinery. This is a big step in the direction of creating the most economical and environmentally friendly paper products possible for CMC's cutting-edge packaging technologies.
• In April 2023, Sappi Limited announced that the planned sale of its Maastricht Mill in the Netherlands, Stockstadt Mill in Germany, and Kirkniemi Mill in Finland to Aurelius Group did not happen within the agreed timeframe stated in the contract. As a result, the agreement has expired.
Segmentation of the Graphic Paper Market-
By Type
• Cartesian Graph Paper
• Dot Paper
• Isometric Graph Paper
• Log Graph Paper
• Polar Graph Paper
• Others
By Application
• Online
• Offline
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
