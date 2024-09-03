Educational Tourism Market Demand and Growth Opportunities Detailed Analysis Report 2024-2031.
According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Educational Tourism Market is valued at US$ 363.41 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,141.05 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Educational Tourism Market – (By Age Group (Less Than 15 Years, 16-25 Years, 26-40 Years, 41-55 Years), By Education Type (Primary, Secondary, College, Post-graduation), By Occupation (Students, Teacher, Government Officials, Corporation Managers, Enterprise Owners, Workers, Others)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."
Educational tourism is an activity that mixes educational activities with leisure hobbies. It entails people travelling alone or together to various places in order to study, acquire new abilities, and look into educational options. Due to the expanding globalization of the educational process and an increasing focus on foreign adventures and multicultural instruction, it is projected that the market will rise at a rapid pace. Educational tourism includes hands-on activities, engaging learning spaces, and skills implemented in practical environments. Due to their desire for practical instruction, instructional organizations and learners take part in educational tourism initiatives. Nevertheless, an additional factor propelling educational travel globally is the increase in individuals' expendable prosperity. When the standard of living levels improves, there is a growing need for authentic travel experiences. Advancements in technology, particularly in the areas of interaction and transportation, have made educational travel easier and more accessible. Furthermore, the simplicity with which educational organizations and learners can organize and engage in instructional outings promotes market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Global Educational Tourism Market:
• WorldStrides
• ACIS Educational Tours
• CIEE (Council on International Educational Exchange)
• API (Academic Programs International)
• AIFS (American Institute for Foreign Study)
• Contiki (Young Adventurer Tours)
• TravelBound
• SGI (Study Group International)
• BUNTE Reiseburo (BUNTE Educational Tours)
• EF Education First Ltd.
• ACIS Educational Tours
• Explorica, Inc.
• WorldStrides
• Rustic Pathways
• Walking Tree Travel
• Travel For Teens
• School Tours of America
• EST
• World Expeditions Travel Group Pty Ltd
• ACE CULTURAL TOURS
• Atlantis Erudition &Travel Services
• Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd.
• ATG Travel
• Global Educational Travel
• Educational Tours, Inc.
• AAI EDUTOURZ
• Capital Tours, Inc
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The growing demand for education tourism is fueled by state assistance for education travel. In an effort to draw in foreign learners and foster cross-cultural interaction, numerous governments worldwide are aggressively encouraging educational vacations. The federal government is encouraging international students to pursue education in their nations by extending substantial assistance to learning tourism enterprises. Professionals and learners have a greater need for foreign education due to the expanding urbanization of the profession and economics. Professionals and learners can improve their applications, acquire significant multicultural exposure, and improve their ability to communicate through educational travel.
Challenges:
The cost of creating an educational tourism sector is a significant market constraint. Activities in educational tourism can entail costs for lodging, transportation, programming costs, and other expenses. High prices are a major deterrent to these circumstances, especially for those with limited funds, and are predicted to hinder the expansion of the educational tourism sector. Participants need help due to cultural and linguistic obstacles, which limit their capacity to participate completely in educational activities and communicate with local people. Programs for educational travel range widely in effectiveness. Students become dissatisfied with certain programs because they are unable to receive the originally stated instructional material and because they fail to use efficient instructional approaches. It can be difficult to juggle educational travel with other obligations like employment or intellectual obligations.
Regional Trends:
The North American global educational tourism market is anticipated to register a large market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future due to a wide range of elements that draw in foreign workers, students, and tourists looking for educationally stimulating adventures. For individuals interested in educational tourism, North America offers much to provide, including globally recognized universities, a wide range of program options, chances for cultural exposure, and chances for additional education. Besides, Europe had a remarkable share of the market due to the numerous regions' vicinity that make travel there easier. Visitors travelling to one European nation are able to visit several other neighbouring nations, expanding their perspectives and deepening their perspectives.
Recent Developments:
• In Oct 2023, The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has introduced an educational toolbox to promote the inclusion of tourism as a subject in high schools globally, acknowledging its significance as a fundamental driver of economic and social progress. The toolkit comprised modules designed to provide comprehensive support and empowerment to Ministries of Education, parents, school directors, and teachers involved in this undertaking.
Segmentation of Global Educational Tourism Market-
By Age Group-
• Less Than 15 Years
• 16-25 Years
• 26-40 Years
• 41-55 Years
By Education Type-
• Primary
• Secondary
• College
• Post-graduation
By Occupation-
• Students
• Teacher
• Government Officials
• Corporation Managers
• Enterprise Owners
• Workers
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of the Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
