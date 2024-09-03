Dishwasher Market total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.4% through 2024 to 2030
Dishwasher Market size was valued at US$ 8.29 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US$ 13.66 Bn.
Dishwasher Market size was valued at USD 8.29 Bn in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at CAGR 7.4% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 13.66 Bn.
Asia Pacific held 34.7% of market share in 2023. The demand for household appliances such as dishwasher is expected to grow in the region as preference for smart household and kitchen items is increasing. Europe came to be fastest-growing region with 28% of market share. North America holds a dominant position in the market with technological advancements and higher infrastructural capabilities. North American region consumed approximately 0.127 million units of dishwashers in the year 2023. As per the IEEE, with the arrival of 5G network, over 50.0 billion devices are expected to be functioning on the Internet of Things by 2025. Domestic dishwasher machines are considered as a luxury item, along with their upfront cost is expected to prevent further market penetration in many countries, including Western Europe.
Dishwasher Market Segmentation
by Product
Built in
Freestanding
by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
by Application
Commercial
Residential
Dishwasher Market Key Players:
Samsung Group
Whirlpool Corporation
Haier Group
LG Electronics Inc.
Aga Rangemaster Group
Maximize Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107382/
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107382/
Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/107382/
