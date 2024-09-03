Digital PCR (dPCR) and Realtime PCR (qPCR) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% by 2030
Digital PCR (dPCR) and Realtime PCR (qPCR) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period and the market size is expected to reach nearly USD 11.11 billion by 2030.
North America Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market dominated the global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market in 2023. With rising demand for diagnostic tests and increasing old population have attributed to the growth of the region.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market with ample opportunity for market players. The market has clinical need which are not being fulfilled currently. This untapped market will provide opportunities.
Digital PCR (dPCR) and Realtime PCR (qPCR) Market Segmentation
by Product
Instruments
Reagents
Software
Services
by End User
Hospitals
Diagnostic Labs
Academia
Pharma-Biotech
CRO
by Application
Clinical
Oncology
Forensics
Digital PCR (dPCR) and Realtime PCR (qPCR) Market Key Players:
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
QIAGEN N.V.
Takara Bio, Inc.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
