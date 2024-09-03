Needle Biopsy Market is Projected to Reach USD 2.13 Billion, Growing at A Rate of 6.60%. By 2024-2032
A needle biopsy is one type of biopsy that involves taking a sample of cells or tissue from a specific region of the body for examination.
The Needle Biopsy Market Size Was Valued at USD 1.2 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 2.13 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.60% From 2024-2032.
Enhanced understanding and awareness of cancer along with increased life span have significantly contributed to the rise in the need for needle biopsies. The rise in cancer diagnosis improvements and advancements in the medical field have greatly fueled the growing use of biopsy needles, leading to a projected steady growth in the needle biopsy market. Additionally, the growing need for biopsy needles with enhanced visibility in imaging guidance techniques, such as ultrasound, is anticipated to drive the demand for biopsy needles. The increased visibility and precision in positioning are driving the growing demand for biopsy needles, likely boosting the global market during the forecast period. Many players in the needle biopsy market are placing more emphasis on introducing innovative biopsy needles that offer greater visibility. Furthermore, there is a growing emphasis among market participants on reducing needle deflection during needle biopsy procedures. It is expected that the growing need for interventional medical procedures globally will create profitable chances for participants in the needle biopsy market in the foreseeable future.
Needle Biopsy Market Dynamics
The main purpose of the needle biopsy procedure is to detect prostate, skin, and breast cancer. In recent decades, the significant increase in cancer cases globally has been a major factor contributing to the substantial growth in demand for needle biopsies. Furthermore, the growing need for minimally invasive needle biopsy methods is expected to boost the demand for needle biopsy in the upcoming period. An anticipated increase in breast cancer cases is likely to greatly increase the use of needle biopsy techniques. This is another factor that is expected to significantly enhance the overall growth of the needle biopsy market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the increasing requirement to identify initial symptoms of a preventable illness to enhance patient survival rates is another reason why there is a higher demand for needle biopsy. Market participants are placing more emphasis on research and development and innovative methods to enhance the success rate of needle biopsy procedures. A team of researchers at Aalto University is currently working on developing a new type of needle biopsy called AdvaNeedle. The main focus of the study is to overcome the limitations of current thick-and-fine-needle samples by reducing pain and improving diagnostic accuracy.
Needle Biopsy Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market Over the Forecast Period. The Asia Pacific needle biopsy market is expected to see substantial growth due to increased investments in healthcare, rising rates of cancer and chronic diseases, and the adoption of advanced diagnostic methods. Countries like China and India with dense populations have a high demand for minimally invasive sampling techniques such as needle biopsies. Additionally, governments focusing on early disease detection, increased awareness among healthcare providers and patients, and collaborations with overseas medical device manufacturing companies are driving the market's growth. As a result, the Asia Pacific needle biopsy market is projected to have a higher growth rate and outperform other regions in market share shortly.
Needle Biopsy Market Segment Analysis
By Needle Type
• Trephine Biopsy Needles
• Klima Sternal Needle
• Salah Needle Aspiration Needle
• Jamshidi Needle
• Others
Based on Needle Type, the Trephine Biopsy segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Trephine Biopsy Needles are expected to continue dominating the Needle Biopsy Market due to their ability to provide comprehensive core biopsies of bone or soft tissue, enhancing histological assessment. They are particularly useful for widespread illnesses like bone marrow disorders and cancers, requiring substantial tissue samples for accurate evaluation. The rising prevalence of such diseases has driven the demand for reliable diagnostic tools, resulting in increased utilization of trephine biopsy needles. Technological advancements have further improved safety and efficiency, leading to greater patient comfort and healthcare provider preference, solidifying their dominance in the global needle biopsy market.
By Application
• Tumour/Cancer
• Breast
• Lung
• Prostate
• Colon
• Stomach
• Liver
• Cervix Uteri
• Thyroid
• Infection
• Inflammation
• Others
By End User
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centres
• Biopsy Labs
• Ambulatory Surgical Centres
• Academic and Research Organizations
• Others
GLOBAL NEEDLE BIOPSY MARKET BY REGION
• NORTH AMERICA
o USA
o Canada
o Mexico
• EASTERN EUROPE
o Russia
o Bulgaria
o The Czech Republic
o Hungary
o Poland
o Romania
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• WESTERN EUROPE
o Germany
o United Kingdom
o France
o The Netherlands
o Italy
o Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• ASIA PACIFIC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Malaysia
o Thailand
o Vietnam
o The Philippines
o Australia
o New-Zealand
o Rest Of APAC
• MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA
o Turkey
o Bahrain
o Kuwait
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o UAE
o Israel
o South Africa
• SOUTH AMERICA
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of South America
Needle Biopsy's Key Competitors include:
• AMECATH (Egypt)
• AprioMed AB (Sweden)
• Argon Medical Devices (U.S.)
• B. Braun SE (Germany)
• BD (U.S.)
• Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.)
• Cardinal Health (U.S.)
• Cook Group (U.S.)
• HAKKO CO., LTD. (Japan)
• Hologic, Inc. (U.S.)
• INRAD, Inc. (U.S.)
• Medax (Italy)
• Merit Medical Systems. (U.S.)
• MÖLLER Medical GmbH (Germany)
• PAJUNK (Germany)
• ST. STONE MEDICAL DEVICES PVT. LTD. (India)
• Swastik Enterprise (India)
• Tsunami Medical (Italy)
• weLLgo Medical Products GmbH (Germany)
• ZAMAR CARE. (Croatia), and Other key Players.
Key questions answered in the Needle Biopsy Market report are:
1. Which market segment dominated the global Needle Biopsy market in 2023?
2. What are the current global trends in the Needle Biopsy market?
3. What future industry applications and trends are emerging in the Needle Biopsy market?
4. What growth strategies are companies adopting to expand their presence in the Needle Biopsy market?
5. Who are the leading companies in the Needle Biopsy market, and what are their product portfolios?
6. What are the primary challenges that the Needle Biopsy market may face in the future?
7. Which region had the largest share of the Needle Biopsy market in 2023?
8. How is the regulatory environment influencing the Needle Biopsy market?
Key Offerings:
• Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
• Needle Biopsy Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
• Market Trend Analysis
• Pestle Analysis
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Industry Value Chain Analysis
• Ecosystem
• Regulatory Landscape
• Price Trend Analysis
• Patent Analysis
• Technology Evolution
• Investment Pockets
• Needle Biopsy Market Segmentation
• Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
• Competitive landscape – Competitive Benchmarking, Needle Biopsy Market Share by Manufacturer (2023), Industry BCG Matrix, Heat Map Analysis, Mergers & Acquisitions
• Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
Introspective Market Research, a Healthcare research firm has released the following reports:
• Bioinformatics Market: The Bioinformatics Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.59 Billion in 2023 to USD 56.73 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 11.92% during the forecast period.
• Solid Phase Extraction Market: The Solid Phase Extraction (SPE) Market Size Was Valued at USD 522.93 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 794.02 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 4.75% From 2024-2032.
About Us:
Introspective Market Research Private Limited (introspectivemarketresearch.com) is a visionary research consulting firm dedicated to assisting our clients to grow and have a successful impact on the market. Our team at IMR is ready to assist our clients to flourish their business by offering strategies to gain success and monopoly in their respective fields. We are a global market research company, that specializes in using big data and advanced analytics to show the bigger picture of the market trends. We help our clients to think differently and build better tomorrow for all of us. We are a technology-driven research company, we analyze extremely large sets of data to discover deeper insights and provide conclusive consulting. We not only provide intelligence solutions, but we help our clients in how they can achieve their goals.
Get in Touch with Us:
Canada Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, 138 Downes Street Unit 6203- M5E 0E4,
Toronto, Canada.
APAC Office
Introspective Market Research Private Limited, Office No. 401-403, Saudamini Commercial Complex, Chandani Chowk,
Kothrud, Pune India 411038
Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com
