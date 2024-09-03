The Automotive Gesture Recognition Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 26.82 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Automotive Gesture Recognition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.70% during the forecast period. Automotive Gesture Recognition Market is expected to reach USD 26.82 Bn. in 2030 from USD 4.84 Bn in 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2024 ) Because of its high technological adoption and sophisticated car automation, North America is expected to lead the world in consumer expectations for automotive gesture recognition market. The demand for gesture recognition technologies from leading automakers will propel growth in Europe. Rising disposable wealth and a desire for upscale features drive the Asia Pacific automotive gesture recognition market, with China and India setting the standard for adaption. Touchless technologies are gaining acceptance and are predicted to develop, even if touch-based gesture recognition prevailed with over 80% of the market share in 2021. However, the automotive industry faces considerable hurdles due to inadequate competence in new technologies and errors in gesture recognition systems. The demand for cutting-edge electrical features is increased by the popularity of electric and driverless cars.
Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Segmentation
by Type
Hand recognition/fingerprint recognition/palm recognition/leg recognition
Facial recognition
Vision/iris recognition
Others
by Application
Navigation/multimedia/infotainment systems
Lighting systems
Others
Automotive Gesture Recognition Market Key Players:
Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)
Cipia Vision Ltd. (Israel)
Continental AG (Germany)
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)
Eyesight Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
