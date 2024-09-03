The Bioethanol Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 127.31 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Bioethanol market size was valued at US $50.22 Billion in 2023 and the Bioethanol market revenue is expected to grow at 14.21% through 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly US $127.31 Billion. The report analyzes Bioethanol market dynamics by region, fuel blend,
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2024 ) North America bioethanol market had more than 58% market share in the global bioethanol market in 2023. Increased acceptability, governmental support, and large maize crop has created a favorable atmosphere in the region. Latin America holds second position in bioethanol market, with Brazil producing over a quarter of worldwide ethanol.
When bioethanol is generated, it emits little to no net carbon dioxide and is derived from renewable resources such as crop harvests. As a result of lower carbon monoxide emissions, air quality is improved. While cellulosic biofuels are more expensive than ethanol derived from corn, miscanthus produces more ethanol per acre than maize and corn stover.
Bioethanol Market Segmentation
By Fuel Blend
E-5
E-10
E-15 to E-70
E-75 to E-85
E-85 to E-100
By Application
Fuel
Bioethanol Market Key Players:
Cropenergies AG (Germany)
Cristal Union (France)
Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States)
Petrobras (Brazil)
Tereos (France)
About Stellar Market Research
The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
