The Bar Soap Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 42.27 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Bar Soap Market size was valued at USD 31.63 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 42.27 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.23%
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 07, 2024 ) Due to the large populations of nations like China, India, and Indonesia, where traditional bar soaps are popular, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the worldwide bar soap market in 2023. Health and environmental concerns are fueling a growing demand in North America toward natural and organic bar soaps. Better production and packaging are now possible due to increased efficiency and quality in manufacturing due to technological advancements. The environmentally sustainable and less impactful products are becoming popular. The market for natural and organic bar soaps is also growing. People in general are becoming more aware of what goes in their products and on body.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Bar-Soap-Market/1996
Bar Soap Market Segmentation
By Source
Synthetic
Natural
By Application
Bathing
Dish Washing
Hand Washing
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket /Hypermarket
Speciality Stores
Online Sales
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Bar-Soap-Market/1996
Bar Soap Market Key Players:
Unilever: United Kingdom
Procter & Gamble: USA
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC: United Kingdom
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.: USA
Milk Soap Kyoshinsha Co., Ltd.: Japan
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Liquid Soap Market size was valued at USD 21.9 Bn. in 2023. The total Liquid Soap Market revenue is expected to grow by 6.12% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.15 Bn.
Soap Dispenser Market size was valued at USD 2.32 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Soap Dispenser revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.73 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Bar-Soap-Market/1996
Bar Soap Market Segmentation
By Source
Synthetic
Natural
By Application
Bathing
Dish Washing
Hand Washing
Others
By Distribution Channel
Supermarket /Hypermarket
Speciality Stores
Online Sales
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Bar-Soap-Market/1996
Bar Soap Market Key Players:
Unilever: United Kingdom
Procter & Gamble: USA
Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC: United Kingdom
Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.: USA
Milk Soap Kyoshinsha Co., Ltd.: Japan
Stellar Market Research is leading Consumer Goods & Services research firm, has also published the following reports:
Liquid Soap Market size was valued at USD 21.9 Bn. in 2023. The total Liquid Soap Market revenue is expected to grow by 6.12% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 33.15 Bn.
Soap Dispenser Market size was valued at USD 2.32 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Soap Dispenser revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 3.73 Bn. by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results