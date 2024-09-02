The Industrial Control Systems Security Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 28.34 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market size was valued at USD 17.59 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 28.34 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.05%
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 02, 2024 ) North America leads the Industrial Control Systems Security Market, driven by advanced ICS security solutions. Europe follows with strong industrial sectors reliant on ICS. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to industrialization, IoT, and increased cybersecurity budgets. Government initiatives and regulations boost adoption, while collaborative efforts among cybersecurity firms, vendors, and regulators create opportunities. Advanced cyber threats necessitate complex protection measures as ICS integrates with various networks and the internet.
Industrial Control Systems Security Market Segmentation
By Component
Solution
Anti-malware/Antivirus
DDoS
Encryption
Firewall
IAM
IDS/IPS
Security and Vulnerability Management
Security Configuration Management
SIEM
Whitelisting
Others Solution
Services
Consulting and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Training and Development
Incident Response Services
Managed Security Services
By Security type
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Database Security
By Vertical
Power
Energy and Utilities
Transportation Systems
Manufacturing
Others
By System Type
SCADA
DCS
PLC
Others
Industrial Control Systems Security Market Key Players:
RTX (US)
Trellix (US)
Tenable (US)
Belden (US)
CyberArk (US)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
