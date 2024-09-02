The Maritime Freight Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 492.24 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Maritime Freight Transport Market size was valued at USD 365.85 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Maritime Freight Transport Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 492.24 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 02, 2024 ) Throughout the forecast period, Asia Pacific will dominate the Maritime Freight Transport Market and have the most market share in 2023. EU has nearly 90% of its external commerce seaborne. This helps the region acquire the supply of energy, food, and commodities that sustain European imports and exports.
Maritime Freight Market Segmentation
By Maritime transport Type
Bulk Carriers
Container Ships
General Cargo Ships
Reefer Vessels
Heavy Lift Cargo Vessels
Roll on – Roll off (Ro-Ro) Vessels
By Applications
Short-distance
Long-distance
By Industry Type
Food & Beverages
Manufacturing
Oil & Ores
Electrical & Electronics
Others
Maritime Freight Market Key Players:
AP Moller (Maersk) Denmark
China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) China
Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC) Switzerland
CMA-CGM France
Hapag-Lloyd Germany
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
