The Pink Hydrogen Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 3164 Mn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The growth of the Pink Hydrogen Market is forecasted at a CAGR of 48.9% during 2023-2029
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) Due to growing demand for clean energy, significant expenditures in renewable energy, and government measures to reduce carbon emissions, the Asia Pacific area is expected to become the largest and fastest-growing pink hydrogen market. Growth is also observed in North America pink hydrogen market and Europe pink hydrogen market, driven by demand for clean energy. High initial capital costs are still a major barrier, though. The growing usage of hydrogen fuel cells for stationary power and transportation presents opportunities.
Pink hydrogen is created through the electrolysis of water using nuclear power generated electricity. The market is still in its infancy, but interest is growing because of its potential as a low-carbon substitute for methods of producing hydrogen that rely on fossil fuels.
Pink Hydrogen Market Segmentation
By Form
Liquid
Gas
By Application
Transportation
Chemical
Petro-Chemical
Steel
Domestic
Others
Pink Hydrogen Market Key Players:
Air Liquide
Linde plc
Siemens Energy AG
Hydrogenics Corporation
Ballard Power Systems Inc.
