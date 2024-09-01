The TD Vaccine Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 7.84 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The TD Vaccine Market size was valued at USD 5.5 Bn. in 2023 and the total TD Vaccine Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 7.84 Bn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the general health concerns, focusing on preventative measures. This has given a boost to the TD vaccine market globally. The hurdles in regulations and procedural delays are major restraint to the TD vaccine market. The North America TD vaccine market dominated the in 2023, with strong healthcare system, high vaccination rates, and awareness amongst people. Europe TD vaccine market is the second largest region to dominate the global TD vaccine market. The region boasts advanced healthcare systems, strong regulatory frameworks, and robust immunization infrastructure.
TD Vaccine Market Segmentation
By Type
3-dose Series
More than 3-dose Series
By Application
TETANUS (T)
DIPHTHERIA (D)
TD Vaccine Market Key Players:
MASSBIOLOGICS - USA
GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) - United Kingdom
PANACEA BIOTEC LTD. - India
KM BIOLOGICS CO., LTD. - South Korea
MERCK - USA
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
