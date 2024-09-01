The FPV Drone Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 1480 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The FPV Drone Market size was valued at USD 219 Mn. in 2023 and the total Global FPV Drone revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.38 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1480 Mn. by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) With robust consumer base, including hobbyists, professional drone racers, and filmmakers, North America FPV Drone Market dominated the global FPV Drone Market. Governments supportive regulatory environment, favorable guidelines from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Transport Canada have helped the North America FPV Drone Market expand. The FPV Drone Market has been a game changer in filmmaking, agriculture, and infrastructural inspection. The complex landscape of regulatory and safety requirements shows to be the main challenge in FPV Drone Market.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/fpv-drone-market/2350
FPV Drone Market Segmentation
By Components
FPV Goggles
FPV Cameras
Drone Kit
Flight Controller and accessories
Drone Transmitter and receiver
Drone Motor
GPS Modules
By End- User
Commercial businesses
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
others
By Application
Rotor Cross
Drag Racing
Time Trial
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/fpv-drone-market/2350
FPV Drone Market Key Players:
DJI
Autel Robotics
Eachine
Hubsan
Skydio
Stellar Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 5.10 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.29 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.85%
Communication Platform as a Service Market size was valued at USD 17.2 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.2%
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/fpv-drone-market/2350
FPV Drone Market Segmentation
By Components
FPV Goggles
FPV Cameras
Drone Kit
Flight Controller and accessories
Drone Transmitter and receiver
Drone Motor
GPS Modules
By End- User
Commercial businesses
Aerospace and Defense
Healthcare
others
By Application
Rotor Cross
Drag Racing
Time Trial
Others
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/fpv-drone-market/2350
FPV Drone Market Key Players:
DJI
Autel Robotics
Eachine
Hubsan
Skydio
Stellar Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 5.10 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.29 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.85%
Communication Platform as a Service Market size was valued at USD 17.2 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.2%
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results