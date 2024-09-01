The Virtual Fitting Room Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 21.40 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Global Virtual Fitting Room Market size reached US$ 5.06 billion in 2023 and expects the market to reach US$ 21.40 billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 22.87% during 2024-2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) Virtual changing rooms market have become more popular due to the explosive growth of e-commerce. High expenses and difficult integration, however, present serious difficulties. Smaller retailers may be discouraged by the substantial hardware, software, and maintenance costs associated with implementing this technology. One possible approach is to use mobile apps to shop with cell phones. Despite this, the differences in body shapes make it challenging to create accurate and realistic virtual try-ons. The virtual changing rooms market is expected to be led by the Asia-Pacific area, then by North America and Europe. Due to the increased demand for omnichannel shopping and e-commerce, Germany and the UK are important marketplaces in Europe.
Virtual Fitting Room Market Segmentation
By Type:
In-Store Virtual Mirrors
App-Based Body Scanners
Sizing Surveys Backed By 3d Body Data
By Application:
Clothing
Eyeglasses
Cosmetics And Beauty Items
Jewelry And Watches
Others
By End-User:
Physical/E-Commerce Stores
Virtual/Online Stores
Virtual Fitting Room Market Key Players:
True Fit
AstraFit
Virtusize
Rakuten
3D-A-Porter
Stellar Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Automotive Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 5.10 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.29 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.85%
Communication Platform as a Service Market size was valued at USD 17.2 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 80 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 29.2%
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
