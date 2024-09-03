HAWAII FLUID ART BRINGS THE ALOHA SPIRIT TO GLENDALE, WISCONSIN
Inspiring and Nurturing the Human Spirit, One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 03, 2024 ) GLENDALE, WISCONSIN – Maya Ratcliff, founder and CEO of Hawaii Fluid Art (HFA), announced the Grand Opening for a new studio in Glendale, Wisconsin
WHERE: 5681 N Bayshore Dr, Glendale, WI 53217
WHEN: RIBBON CUTTING - Saturday, September 14, 2024 11:00am.
GRAND OPENING - Saturday, September 14, 2024 2:00pm-7:00pm and Sunday, September 15, 2024 11:00am-6:00pm
WHAT: Grand Opening, an art studio/gallery that offers distinctive art classes that bring people together for a one-of-a-kind experience.
ON-SITE CONTACT: Wei Tao | wei@hawaiifluidart.com | 414-248-0517
For anyone looking for a fun way to de-stress and reconnect with their inner artist, HFA is the place to be.
Open six days a week, Hawaii Fluid Art at Bayshore Mall, offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more. The art classes are engaging and accessible, making fluid art an ideal activity for all ages and skill levels. The studio provides classes in fluid art painting, resin beach scenes, resin tumblers, patch party, glass painting, charcuterie boards, and wine glasses. Hawaii Fluid Art Glendale is an ideal venue for individual skill building, birthday parties, private events and celebrations, corporate events and team building, ladies’ nights and date nights.
Grand opening festivities will include a FREE art experience voucher for the first 30 guests (both Saturday and Sunday), food and drinks provided, a weekend-long promotion of kids paint for free with each paid adult, live interactive art demonstrations, as well as in-store raffles for studio gift cards and a chance to win the grand prize of an Oversized Fluid Art Canvas (valued at $450).
Hawaii Fluid Art Glendale Studio is owned by Wei Tao and Jing Wu. In addition to their current professions in education and corporate finance, the couple is excited to have the opportunity to be even more closely connected to the local community. They are looking forward to sharing their love of art with people of all levels. “Creating art does not have to be a humbling experience—it can be fun, exciting, and totally unexpected in a good way!” said Wei Tao.
“From the moment you walk into one of our studios, you will feel loved, supported, important, empowered and capable,” added Ratcliff.
Classes and private events can now be booked online at glendale.hawaiifluidart.com or call 414-248-0517 for any further information.
Walk-ins are always welcome.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2020, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art students are proud to display their one-of-a-kind creations in their homes and offices. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, more than 150 units have been sold, with more than 40 studios opening in the next six months.
Current open locations include: Gulf Shores, AL; Scottsdale, AZ; Tucson, AZ; Liberty Station, CA; Boulder, CO; Castle Rock, CO; Fort Collins, CO; Brookhaven, GA; Coconut Creek, FL; Pembroke Pines, FL; Wellington, FL; Winter Springs, FL; Waikoloa Village, HI; Glendale, WI; Geneva, IL; Tinley Park, IL; Noblesville, IN; Rochester Hills, MI; Branson, MO; Kansas City, MO; Omaha, NE; Oklahoma City, OK; Greenville, SC; Franklin, TN; Mt. Juliet, TN; Cedar Hill, TX; Coppell, TX; Denton, TX; Flower Mound, TX; Fort Worth, TX; League City, TX; Lubbock, TX; Mansfield, TX; Pflugerville, TX; Salt Lake City, UT; Smith Mountain, VA; Las Vegas, NV.
About Milwaukee’s North Shore Chamber of Commerce:
Our mission is to make Milwaukee’s North Shore the best place to do business and prosper. We are a chamber organization designed by area businesses…for local businesses in the North Shore and beyond. We promote economic growth and prosperity of our business community through advocacy, collaboration, education, and networking.
