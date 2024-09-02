DevOps Certification Service Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7 % over the forecast period
The DevOps Certification Service Market was valued at US$ 3.47 Bn. in 2023. DevOps Certification Service Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7 % over the forecast period.
Globally the DevOps Certification Service Market spendings have increased to $178 billion in 2021 from $130 billion in 2020, a 37% rise, primarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic-related shift to remote work. A total of $50.5 billion was spent in the fourth quarter alone. In 2021, Microsoft's market share increased from 13% in 2017 to 21%. The cloud services industry is dominated by North America, while the DevOps Certification Service Market is predicted to develop at the quickest CAGR in the Asia Pacific area.
DevOps Certification Service Market Segmentation
by Type
Solution
Services
by Deployment Type
Premise
Cloud based
Hybrid
by End-User
Telecom and IT
BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance)
Healthcare
Retail
Automotive
Industrial
Food and Beverages
Manufacturing
Others (Transportation and logistics, and travel and hospitality)
DevOps Certification Service Market Key Players:
CA Technologies (US)
IBM (US)
Atlassian (Australia)
Micro Focus (UK)
Puppet (US)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
