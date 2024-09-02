Diagnostic Imaging Market is estimated to reach a value of USD 46.58 Bn. in 2030
Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at US$ 31.39 Bn. in 2023 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 46.58 Bn. in 2030. The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
Diagnostic Imaging Market was valued at USD 31.39 Bn. in 2023 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 46.58 Bn. in 2030. The Global Diagnostic Imaging Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
The increasing demand for early disease diagnosis and its widening scope in clinical application is the primary growth factor in the Diagnostic Imaging Market. Growing number of geriatric population and associated diseases are propelling the global Diagnostic Imaging Market even further. The Diagnostic Imaging Market in North America is expected to show a 5.75% growth during the forecast period, with Europe Diagnostic Imaging Market is estimated to attain a 5.5% CAGR by 2030.
Diagnostic Imaging Market Segmentation
by Product
Product1
X-Ray Imaging Systems
Compound Tomography (CT) Scanners
Conventional CT Systems
Ultrasound Systems
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems
Nuclear Imaging Systems
SPECT Systems
Hybrid SPECT Systems
Mammography Systems
byApplication
Brain & Neurological MRI
Spine & Musculoskeletal MRI
Vascular MRI
Cardiac
Radiology
Obstetrics/Gynecology
Mammography
Others
by End-Users
Hospitals
Diagnostics Imaging Centers
Other End-Users
Diagnostic Imaging Market Key Players:
GE Healthcare
Siemens Healthineer
Koninklijke Philips NV.
Canon Medical System Corporation
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
