Die Attach Machine Market was worth US$ 1.44 Mn. in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 1.94 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) Die Attach Machine Market was worth US$ 1.44 Mn. in 2023 and total revenue is expected to grow at a rate of 4.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030, reaching almost US$ 1.94 Mn.
With a particular emphasis on the Asia-Pacific die attach machine market’s explosive expansion, the study attempts to present a thorough overview of the global die attach machine market. With more than 60% of the world's OSAT players based in this region, demand for CMOS image sensors is rising as a result of the emergence of IDMs and government programs like India's smart cities. The study provides information on die attach machine market trends, industry growth engines, and critical elements affecting the sector's future.
Die Attach Machine Market Segmentation
by Application
RF & MEMS
Optoelectronics
Logic, Memory
CMOS Image Sensors
LED
Others
by Type Flip
Chip Bonder
Die Bonder
by Technique
Epoxy
Soft Solder
Sintering
Eutectic
Others
Die Attach Machine Market Key Players:
Anza Technology, Inc
ASM Pacific Technology Limited
BE Semiconductor Industries N.V
Fasford Technology Co. Limited
Inseto UK Limited
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
