EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) Global Data Center Energy Management Solution Market size is expected to reach nearly US $ 91.15 Bn by 2030 with the CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period.
Because there are an increasing number of data centers in the US and Canada, it is anticipated that North America would lead the data center energy management market by 2030. Significant investments in cutting-edge technologies like cloud computing and the Internet of Things are fueling this expansion. There are a lot of data centers in the area owned by major internet giants like Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook, which adds to the high energy use. In the meantime, possibilities for data center construction to satisfy the growing demand for cutting-edge technology solutions are predicted in the Asia Pacific region, especially in China and India, where fast industrialization and increased investments by tech giants are likely to fuel significant market expansion.
Data Center Energy Management Solution Market Segmentation
by Deployment
Cloud
On-premises
by Enterprise Size
SMEs
Large enterprises
Data Center Energy Management Solution Market Key Players:
Apple Inc.
IBM
Cisco Systems
Equinix
FUJITSU
