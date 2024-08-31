The Luxury Wines and Spirits Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 420.9 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Luxury Wines and Spirits Market size was valued at USD 232.5 Bn. in 2023 and the total Global Luxury Wines and Spirits revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 420.9 Bn. by 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2024 ) The Electronic Weighing Machines Market is expected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
The Electronic Weighing Machines Market size reached USD 3.84 Billion in 2023 and expects the market to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2024-2030
With a 35.7% market share in 2023, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the global Electronic Weighing Machines Market due to demand from the retail, food & beverage, and manufacturing sectors. Thanks in significant part to the expansion of the e-commerce sector, North America is expected to hold the second-largest share, at 21.8%. Europe's growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are expected to contribute 20.2% of worldwide sales. 10.7% and 11.6% of the market, respectively, are anticipated to be accounted for by Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Luxury-Wines-and-Spirits-Market/1989
Electronic Weighing Machines Market Segmentation
By Type
Laboratory scales
Gem and jewellery scales
Retail scales
Health scales
Kitchen scales
Others (e.g., industrial scales, platform scales, crane scales)
By Application
Food and beverage
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Logistics
Others (e.g., education, research)
By End-User
Commercial
Industrial
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Luxury-Wines-and-Spirits-Market/1989
Electronic Weighing Machines Market Key Players:
A&D Company, Ltd.
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
Doran Scales, Inc.
Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.
Fairbanks Scales Inc.
Stellar Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Cognitive Computing Market was valued at USD 45.3 Bn. in the year 2023 and is expected to reach USD 234 Bn. by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 26.43% over the forecast period of 2024-2030
Automotive Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 5.10 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.29 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.85%
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
The Electronic Weighing Machines Market size reached USD 3.84 Billion in 2023 and expects the market to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during 2024-2030
With a 35.7% market share in 2023, Asia Pacific is predicted to lead the global Electronic Weighing Machines Market due to demand from the retail, food & beverage, and manufacturing sectors. Thanks in significant part to the expansion of the e-commerce sector, North America is expected to hold the second-largest share, at 21.8%. Europe's growing pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are expected to contribute 20.2% of worldwide sales. 10.7% and 11.6% of the market, respectively, are anticipated to be accounted for by Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Luxury-Wines-and-Spirits-Market/1989
Electronic Weighing Machines Market Segmentation
By Type
Laboratory scales
Gem and jewellery scales
Retail scales
Health scales
Kitchen scales
Others (e.g., industrial scales, platform scales, crane scales)
By Application
Food and beverage
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Retail
Logistics
Others (e.g., education, research)
By End-User
Commercial
Industrial
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Luxury-Wines-and-Spirits-Market/1989
Electronic Weighing Machines Market Key Players:
A&D Company, Ltd.
Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.
Doran Scales, Inc.
Essae-Teraoka Pvt. Ltd.
Fairbanks Scales Inc.
Stellar Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Cognitive Computing Market was valued at USD 45.3 Bn. in the year 2023 and is expected to reach USD 234 Bn. by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 26.43% over the forecast period of 2024-2030
Automotive Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 5.10 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.29 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.85%
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results