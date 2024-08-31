The Insider Threat Protection Market is expected to reach 15.48 billion by the year 2030 as per Stellar Market Research.
The Insider Threat Protection Market Size is valued at 5.03 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach 15.48 billion by the year 2030 at a 17.4 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2024 ) North America's concentration of IT companies, financial institutions, and regulatory frameworks makes it the industry leader for insider threat protection market. Due to rigorous data protection legislation like GDPR and growing awareness, the market is growing significantly in Europe. Asia-Pacific is experiencing significant expansion, mostly due to China, India, and Japan, as well as increased cyberattacks and digital transformation. While the Middle East and Africa are concentrating on safeguarding vital infrastructure and adhering to regulations, Latin America is progressively increasing its investments in data security, particularly in the banking sector.
To access more details regarding this research, visit the following webpage:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/Insider-Threat-Protection-Market/1485
Insider Threat Protection Market Segmentation
By Solution
User and entity behavior analytics
Data loss prevention
Endpoint detection and response
Security information and event management
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud-based
By Vertical
Financial Services
Healthcare
Government
Other verticals
By Enterprise Size
Small and medium sized enterprises
Large enterprises
To Learn More About This Study, Please Click Here:https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Insider-Threat-Protection-Market/1485
Insider Threat Protection Market Key Players:
Mimecast
IBM
Netwrix
CyberArk Software
FireEye
Stellar Market Research is leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:
Global Cognitive Computing Market was valued at USD 45.3 Bn. in the year 2023 and is expected to reach USD 234 Bn. by 2030 with a growing CAGR of 26.43% over the forecast period of 2024-2030
Automotive Cyber Security Market size was valued at USD 5.10 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.29 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.85%
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
Stellar Market Research
LGodage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
----
