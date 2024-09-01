Decorative Paints & Coatings Market is expected to reach nearly USD 109.21 Billion by 2030
The Decorative Paints & Coatings Market size was valued at USD 73.94 Billion in 2023 and the total Decorative Paints & Coatings revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 109.21 Billion by 2030.
EMAILWIRE.COM, September 01, 2024 ) The Decorative Paints & Coatings Market size was valued at USD 73.94 Billion in 2023 and the total Decorative Paints & Coatings revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.73 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 109.21 Billion by 2030
The decorative paints & coatings market is dominated by Asia Pacific and is being led by China. China has a target urbanization rate of over 70% by 2030, led by construction projects and incidentally driving the demand for decorative paints & coatings market. The low-cost housing initiativeand plans for 301,000 public houses by 2030 is expected to drive the markets for decorative paints & coatings as well as other construction markets in China.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33126/
Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation
by Resin Type
Acrylic
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Others
by Product Type
Emulsions
Wood Coating
Enamels
Distempers
Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33126/
by Technology Type
Water-based Paints
Solvent-based Paints
Powder Coatings
Specialty Coatings
by End-Use Industry
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Automotive
Furniture & Woodwork
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33126/
Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Key Players:
Sherwin-Williams Company - Headquarters: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
PPG Industries, Inc. - Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
RPM International Inc. - Headquarters: Medina, Ohio, USA
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Benjamin Moore & Co. - Headquarters: Montvale, New Jersey, USA
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Polyfluoroalkyl Substances PFAS Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.27%.
Conductive Carbon Black Market size was valued at USD 375.72 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 726.06 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
The decorative paints & coatings market is dominated by Asia Pacific and is being led by China. China has a target urbanization rate of over 70% by 2030, led by construction projects and incidentally driving the demand for decorative paints & coatings market. The low-cost housing initiativeand plans for 301,000 public houses by 2030 is expected to drive the markets for decorative paints & coatings as well as other construction markets in China.
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33126/
Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Segmentation
by Resin Type
Acrylic
Alkyd
Polyurethane
Others
by Product Type
Emulsions
Wood Coating
Enamels
Distempers
Others
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33126/
by Technology Type
Water-based Paints
Solvent-based Paints
Powder Coatings
Specialty Coatings
by End-Use Industry
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Automotive
Furniture & Woodwork
Request Sample Copy of this Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/33126/
Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Key Players:
Sherwin-Williams Company - Headquarters: Cleveland, Ohio, USA
PPG Industries, Inc. - Headquarters: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA
RPM International Inc. - Headquarters: Medina, Ohio, USA
Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. - Headquarters: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Benjamin Moore & Co. - Headquarters: Montvale, New Jersey, USA
Maximize Market Research is leading Material & Chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
Polyfluoroalkyl Substances PFAS Waste Management Market size was valued at USD 1.97 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.22 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.27%.
Conductive Carbon Black Market size was valued at USD 375.72 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 726.06 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.8%.
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
Contact Information:
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.
L Godage
Tel: 09607365656
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results