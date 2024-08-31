The Dental Lab Market size is expected to reach nearly USD 49.84 billion by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research.
The Dental Lab Market size was valued at USD 35.25 Billion in 2023 and the total Dental Lab Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.07% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 49.84 Billion.
With a 35.20% market share in 2023, the APAC dental lab market was leading due to factors such as an aging population, rising dental tourism, and the introduction of cutting-edge technologies like 3D printing. The need for dental lab goods and services is further increased by the increase in automation and outsourcing to the area.
With COVID-19 the adoption of tele-dentistry and remote consultation have accelerated in growth. This has reshaped the dental lab market with additional opportunities for the key players.
Dental Lab Market Segmentation
by Material
Metal Ceramics
Traditional all Ceramics
CAD/CAM Materials
Plastics
Metals
by Equipment
3D Printing Systems
Integrated CAD/CAM Systems
Casting Machines
Milling Equipment
Furnaces
Articulators
Dental Scanners
by Prosthetic Type
Bridges
Crowns
Veneers
Dentures
Clean Aligners
Dental Lab Market Key Players:
Dentsply Sirona, Inc. - (USA)
Envista Holdings Corporation - (USA)
3M Company - (USA)
Henry Schein, Inc. - (USA)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. - (USA)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
