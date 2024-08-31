Dermal Fillers Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through the forecast period
Dermal Fillers Market was valued at US$ 5.37 Bn. in 2023. Dermal Fillers Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through the forecast period.
The Dermal Fillers Market was valued at USD 5.37 Bn. in 2023, and expected to reach USD 8.91 Bn. in 2030. Dermal Fillers Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% through the forecast period.
The growing desire for non-invasive or minimally invasive cosmetic operations is driving the global dermal fillers market, which includes males in all demographic groups. Remarkably, men were treated with hyaluronic acid in 12.2% of non-surgical cases. The dermal fillers market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR in Europe and 45% in North America in 2023, with high costs and practitioner credentials having an impact on the latter. In 2023, 15.6 million cosmetic treatments were performed in the US.
Dermal Fillers Market Segmentation
by Material
Hyaluronic Acid
Calcium Hydroxyapatite
Poly-L-Latic Acid
PMMA
Fat Fillers
Others
by Product
Biodegradable
Non-Biodegradable
by Application Scar Treatment
Wrinkle Correction Treatment
Lip Enhancement
Restoration of Volume/Fullness
Others
by End-User
Specialty & Dermatology Clinics
Hospitals & Clinics
Others
Dermal Fillers Market Key Players:
ALLERGAN (AbbVie, Inc.) (U.S.)
Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.)
Merz Pharma (Germany)
Galderma (Switzerland)
SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers LTD (Czech Republic)
Maximize Market Research is leading Healthcare research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
