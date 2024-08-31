Dementia Care Products Market is expected to reach USD 35.57 Mn by 2030, as per Maximize Market Research
Dementia Care Products Market size was valued at US$ 23.04 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 35.57 Mn by 2030 to exhibit a CAGR of 6.4% during a forecast period.
The Dementia Care Products Market is dominating the global dementia care products market. India dementia care products market is leading the Asia Pacific region with over 10 million cases each year. Latin America is significantly growing in the as per Maximize Market Research’s analysts. Middle East & Africa has lowest market share and growth rate as the region faces less adoption for the dementia care products and weak distribution channels.
Dementia is referred to a group of conditions, where at least two brain functions are damaged. The dementia care products include personal safety products, daily reminder products, memory exercise & activity products, dining aids, bathroom safety products, and other
Dementia Care Products Market Segmentation
by Product
Personal Safety Products
Daily Reminder Products
Memory Exercise & Activity Products
Dining Aids
Bathroom Safety Products
Other
by End-User
Long Term Care Centers
Home Care Settings
Other
Dementia Care Products Market Key Players:
Best Alzheimer's Products
Healthcare products LLC
EasierLiving, LLC
Parentgiving, Inc.
Find memory care
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
