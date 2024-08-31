Molecular Cytogenetics Market worth $4.9 billion by 2028
Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Probes, Instrument, Software, Services), Technique (FISH, CISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (Array-based, Standard)), Application (Cancer, Genetics Disorders) - Global Forecast to 2028
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 31, 2024 ) The report "Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Probes, Instrument, Software, Services), Technique (FISH, CISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization (Array-based, Standard)), Application (Cancer, Genetics Disorders) - Global Forecast to 2028 ", is valued at an estimated USD 3.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.
The high prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders significantly impacts the increased demand for molecular cytogenetics market. Cancer patients require genetic testing in order to chromogenic changes associated with the tumor. This will lead to an increased need for molecular cytogenetics tests. Thus, the escalating demand for cancer diagnosis has led to a pressing need for technologically advanced devices, which is thereby expected to support the growth of the molecular cytogenetics market.
In 2022, the kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market by product segment.
The molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into kits & reagents, instruments, consumables and software & services based on products. The kits & reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market in 2022. This segment covers the most commonly used products, such as probes, testing kits, fluorescent affinity reagents, scanners, software and amongst others. These products are commonly used in clinical laboratories, research laboratories, academic institutes and pharma & biotech companies. As technologies continue to evolve, the efficiency and accuracy of these products contribute significantly to molecular cytogenetics.
The comparative genomic hybridization segment held the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market by technique segment in 2022.
The global molecular cytogenetics market is differentiated into comparative genomic hybridization, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, chromogenic in-situ hybridization and other techniques based on techniques. In 2022, the comparative genomic hybridization segment dominated the molecular cytogenetics market. The molecular cytogenetics market in cancer is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the growing focus on targeted cancer treatment.
The cancer segment held the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market by application segment in 2022.
The global molecular cytogenetics market is differentiated into genetic disorders, cancer, personalized medicine and other applications. In 2022, the cancer segment dominated the molecular cytogenetics market. The molecular cytogenetics market in cancer is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the rising incidence of cancer. With a burgeoning global population, the need for cancer diagnosis has significantly increased due to the increased number of cancer diagnoses and research. Diagnostic and research laboratories are at the forefront of this surge, as they cater to routine use of molecular cytogenetics.
The clinical & research laboratories segment held the largest share of the molecular cytogenetics market by end-user segment in 2022.
The global molecular cytogenetics market is differentiated into clinical & research laboratories, academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and other end users. In 2022, the clinical & research laboratories segment dominated the molecular cytogenetics market. The molecular cytogenetics market in clinical & research laboratories is expected to grow at a high rate owing to the increasing penetration of molecular cytogenetics in clinical pathological testing. The expanding network of healthcare institutions directly translates to a substantial market share.
North America is the largest regional market for molecular cytogenetics market.
The market for molecular cytogenetics has been divided into five key geographical regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America held the predominant portion of the molecular cytogenetics market. The dominant share of the molecular cytogenetics market resides in North America, thanks to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and significant investments in healthcare. These factors play a pivotal role in driving the demand for molecular cytogenetics products. Additionally, the anticipated increase in the elderly population and subsequent rise in chronic diseases are expected to further fuel the market's expansion. As the demand for advanced cancer and genetic testing rises, so does the need for precise molecular cytogenetics products to ensure successful and safe procedures.
The major players operating in this market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Revvity (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Pacific Biosciences (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), GeneDx (US), Oncocyte Corporation (US), BioView (Israel), Oxford Gene Technology IP, Limited. (UK), Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc. (US), Cyto-Test Inc. (US), KromaTiD, Inc. (US), Genial Genetic Solutions, Ltd. (UK), Cytognomix, Inc. (Canada), MetaSystems (Germany), SciGene (US), Biomodal (UK), Biocare Medical (US), BioDot (US), OncoDNA (Belgium).
