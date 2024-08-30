Dashboard Camera Market is expected to reach nearly USD 1952 Mn. By 2030
The Global Dashboard Camera Market size was valued at USD 409.82 Mn. in 2023 and the total Dashboard Camera Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.98 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1952 Mn.
Asia Pacific dominates the dashboard camera market, driven by high adoption rate of automotive technology, increased concerns about road safety, and the presence of major players in the market. Europe is expected to witness growth during the forecast period with growing awareness among consumers, government regulations promoting the use of dashcams, and key market player presence.
The rise in vehicle safety concerns is boosting the dashboard camera market. With the design innovations and added features commercial dash cam market is seeing growth. Though the stable internet reliability of the dashcam restricts the functionality. The higher cost of good quality dashcam is also hinderance to the dashboard camera market.
Dashboard Camera Market Segmentation
By Technology
Basic
Advanced
Smart
By Product
1-Channel
2-Channel
By Video Quality
SD & HD
Full HD & 4K
By Distribution Channel
Online
In-Store
Dashboard Camera Market Key Players:
Garmin Ltd.
Panasonic Corporation
Qubo (Hero Electronix)
CNS Link Ltd.
ABEO Technology CO., Ltd
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
