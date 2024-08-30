Dairy Alternatives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.62% from 2024 to 2030
The Dairy Alternatives Market size was valued at USD 26.76 Billion in 2023 and the total Dairy Alternatives revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.62% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 61.49 Billion by 2030.
North America dairy alternatives market globally, with the US leading. The US saw 22.5% increase in oat meal milk in 2023, with FDA approving plant-based alternatives it is expected to drive the market further. Seeking dairy alternatives is significant for various reasons, such as lactose intolerance, environmental concerns, and dietary requirements such as lower amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol. With FDA seeking to release formal guidelines for plant based milk products, the United States dairy alternatives market will take the lead in forecast period as well.
Dairy Alternatives Market Segmentation
by Source
Soy
Almond
Coconut
Rice
Oats
Others
by Distribution Channel
Supermarket & Hypermarkets
Convenience Stores
Online retail
Others
Dairy Alternatives Market Key Players:
Danone North America Public Benefit Corporation (US)
Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC (US)
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US)
Blue Diamond Growers (US)
Eden Foods, Inc. (US)
About Maximize Market Research
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defense, and other manufacturing sectors.
