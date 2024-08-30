Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Reached USD 37.43 Billion 2032 Growing at A Rate of 5.4 % To Forecast 2024-2032
Car exterior accessory components refer to a variety of accouterments and functional hard or soft trims featured on a vehicle surface. These are parts of a car that have interior and exterior functions and add to the looks of the car as well as to its smo
Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Size Was Valued at USD 23.31 Billion in 2023, and is Projected to Reach USD 37.43 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.4% From 2024-2032. Car exterior accessory components are functional hard or soft trims on a vehicle's surface that enhance its appearance and smooth running. These components include bumpers, grilles, mirrors, handles, moldings, Fender flare, and spoilers. They work together to establish the vehicle's look, safety, visibility, and strength. Automotive exterior trim parts are meant to accentuate the vehicle's design while aligning with the brand's design flair. For example, bumpers shield the front and rear from small impacts and provide recognizable formational elements.
Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Dynamics
Consumer preferences for sleek designs, customizable options, and premium aesthetics are driving the demand for exterior trim components like chrome accents and unique styling elements. Manufacturers must adapt their offerings to stay competitive and cater to this trend. The desire for individualization also drives consumers to seek aftermarket trim parts, further boosting market growth.
The increasing demand for eco-friendly solutions is driving the adoption of energy-efficient manufacturing processes in trim parts. Manufacturers are using sustainable materials like recycled plastics, natural fibers, and bio-based composites to align with consumer preferences and reduce fuel consumption and emissions. This approach also addresses regulatory requirements, enhances brand reputation, and fosters customer loyalty in an eco-conscious market.
Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Regional Insights
North America is the leading consumer of automotive exterior trim parts due to its strong automotive sector and demand for advanced technologies. The region has a strong manufacturing and supply base, high manufacturing technology, quality human resources, and an excellent logistic chain network. New technologies are being implemented in the industry, such as lightweight composites, aluminum alloys, and high-strength plastics, to enhance performance and fuel efficacy. North American companies also invest heavily in R&D to integrate sensors and lighting systems into exterior trim parts for added functionality and appearance. Europe is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period.
Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Segment Analysis
By Product Type:
Front Bumpers
Rear Bumpers
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVM)
Rocker Panels (Under Panels)
Radiator Grills
Wheel Arch Claddings (Fender Liners)
Outside Door Handles
Exterior Car Door Trims
Mud Guards
Exterior Trim Parts
The automotive exterior trim parts market is expected to dominate the front bumpers segment during the forecast period. Front bumpers are safety components that shield the front part of the car, requiring strong metal. They also add aesthetic value to the vehicle, with manufacturers often incorporating a motif of the car brand. Front bumpers are worn out frequently due to road knocks, leading to a constant demand for replacement and second-hand parts. Another popular segment is the outside rear-view mirror (ORVM), which provides visibility of traffic and obstacles around the vehicle. As vehicle technology evolves, ORVMs with integrated electronics become increasingly important, attracting consumer demand in the automotive exterior trim parts niche.
By Vehicle Type:
Passenger Cars
Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Trucks and Buses
By Sales Channel:
First Fit
Replacement
Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Key Competitors include:
Continental AG (Germany)
Faurecia SA (France)
Flex-N-Gate Corporation (United States)
Gestamp Automoción SA (Spain)
Grupo Antolin (Spain)
Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Huayu Automotive Systems Co., Ltd. (China)
Inteva Products, LLC (United States)
KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH (Germany)
Magna International Inc. (Canada)
Martinrea International Inc. (Canada)
Montaplast GmbH (Germany)
Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Plastic Omnium SA (France)
Rehau Group (Germany)
Samvardhana Motherson Group (India)
Shiloh Industries, Inc. (United States)
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Webasto SE (Germany)
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (China) and Others and other major players
Key Offerings:
Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segments | 2024−2032
Automotive Exterior Trim Parts Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region
Market Trend Analysis
Pestle Analysis
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Industry Value Chain Analysis
Ecosystem
Regulatory Landscape
Price Trend Analysis
Patent Analysis
Technology Evolution
Investment Pockets
Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players in a strategic perspective
Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion
