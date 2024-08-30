Automotive Brake Caliper Market is expected to reach USD 11.28 Bn. in 2030, as per Stellar Market Research.
Automotive Brake Caliper Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The Automotive Brake Caliper Market is expected to reach USD 11.28 Bn. in 2030 from USD 8.86 Bn. in 2023
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2024 ) Europe automotive brake caliper market holds a significant portion of the global automotive brake caliper market. With increasing demand from Japan, India, and China the Asia Pacific automotive brake caliper market is expected to grow significantly. By the end of the forecast period region is expected to account for 45% of automotive brake caliper market globally. With increased concerns about vehicle safety, governmental safety standards, and expansion in global vehicle production are some of the driving factors in automotive brake caliper market.
Automotive Brake Caliper Market Segmentation
By Product
Fixed
Floating
By Piston Material
Steel
Aluminium
Titanium
Phenolics
By End-user
OEM
Aftermarket
By Vehicle
Passenger Cars
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial vehicles
Two-wheelers
Automotive Brake Caliper Market Key Players:
Akebono Brake Industry Co (Japan)
LTD (Japan)
Aisin Seiki Co. (Japan)
Continental AG (Germany)
WABCO (US)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
