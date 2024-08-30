The Apparel Resale Market size is expected to reach USD 184.49 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
The Apparel Resale Market size was valued at USD 72.52 Bn. in 2023 and the total Apparel Resale Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.27 % from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 184.49 Bn. by 2030
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2024 ) In 2023, the North American region led the apparel resale market, with the U.S. holding the largest share. Canada had the fastest-growing apparel resale market in the region, driven mainly by the trend of sustainable fashion. European and East Asian countries with sizable middle-class populations are the largest exporters of used clothing. In contrast, the primary importers are less affluent countries, particularly in South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
Apparel Resale Market Segmentation
By Product Type
Dresses & Tops
Shirts & T-Shirts
Sweaters, Coats & Jackets
Jeans & Pants
Others
By Apparel Sector
Resale
Traditional Thrift Stores & Donations
By Target Population
Men
Women
Kids
By Sales Channel
Wholesalers/Distributors
Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
Multi-brand Stores
Independent Small Stores
Departmental Stores
Online Retailers
Other Sales Channel
Apparel Resale Market Key Players:
Thredup Inc. (USA)
The RealReal (USA)
Poshmark (USA)
A&E Used Clothing Wholesale (USA)
EBay Inc. (USA)
Second Hand Apparel Market size was valued at USD 53.18 Billion in 2023 and the total Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.59% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 121.99 Billion by 2030
Alpaca apparel and accessories Market size was valued at US$ 717.9 Mn. in 2023 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030, reaching nearly USD 1175.6 M.n by 2030
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
