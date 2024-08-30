Electronics Ceramics and Electrical Ceramics Market size is expected to reach USD 19.17 Bn. by 2030, as per Stellar Market Research
Global Electronics Ceramics and Electrical Ceramics Market size was valued at USD 13.21 Bn. in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 19.17 Bn. by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.46%
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2024 ) The Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Electronics Ceramics and Electrical Ceramics Market due to its robust electrical and electronics industries, particularly in China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Vietnam. China leads with 40% of the global market share in technical ceramics. North America, notably the U.S. with a $3 billion market in 2023, also plays a major role, driven by key manufacturers and a growing medical devices sector projected to reach $208 billion by 2024.
Electronics Ceramics and Electrical Ceramics Market Segmentation
By Material Type
Alumina ceramics
Titanate ceramics
Zirconia ceramics
Silica ceramics
Others
By Product Type
Monolithic ceramics
Ceramic matrix composites
Ceramic coatings
Others
By End-Use Industry
Home appliances
Power grids
Medical devices
Mobile phones
Others
Electronics Ceramics and Electrical Ceramics Market Key Players:
McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies (U.S.)
Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.)
OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland)
Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd. (Suwon, South Korea)
Mitsubishi Materials Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)
About Stellar Market Research
Stellar Market Research is a Pune based research firm. The company provides B2B and B2C research and reports on 6,500 high-growth emerging opportunities and technologies as well as threats to the companies. The topics include Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics and communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and defence, and other manufacturing sectors.
