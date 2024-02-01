AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Set to Reach $12.71 Billion by 2031 with 17.6% CAGR
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global AI in Personalized Nutrition Market- (By Type (Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision, etc.) By Application (Meal Plann
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2024 ) According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global AI in Personalized Nutrition Market is valued at US$ 3.56 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 12.71 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
AI in personalized nutrition is playing a pivotal role in shaping personalized approaches to cater to individual dietary needs, health goals, and genetic predispositions. The intersection of Al and personalized nutrition has given rise to a burgeoning market, with innovative technologies and data-driven insights offering tailored dietary recommendations for consumers. Several trends have shaped the evolution of Al-based personalized nutrition, further boosting its market expansion:
Genomic Profiling: Al's integration with genetic testing has enabled a deeper understanding of an individual's genetic predispositions to certain health conditions and nutrient metabolism. By considering genomic data, Al can tailor dietary recommendations to mitigate the impact of genetic factors on health outcomes.
List of Prominent Players in the AI in Personalized Nutrition Market:
• Nutrino Health Ltd.
• DayTwo Ltd.
• Lumen
• Nutrigenomix Inc.
• Viome
• Foodvisor
• Baze Labs
• GenoPalate
• Habit
• Nutraceutical Corporation
• Nutrafol
• Zoe
• Healbe
• FitGenie
• Level Foods Inc.
• Nutrunity
• NutriAI
• NutrinoTech
• AIMEE Health
• NutriMe
• PreBiomics
• NutrEval
• NutriAdmin
• Nutrissential
• NutriPredict
• Others
Market Dynamics:
Drivers:
Increasing consumer awareness about health and wellness is propelling demand for personalized nutrition solutions. AI's ability to analyze vast amounts of data, including genetic, lifestyle, and dietary habits, enables highly tailored nutrition plans. Technological advancements in AI and machine learning are enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of these personalized recommendations. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and obesity is further encouraging individuals to seek customized dietary advice. Moreover, growing investment in health tech startups and collaborations between technology companies and nutritionists are accelerating market growth.
Challenges:
One major hurdle is data privacy and security, as personalized nutrition relies on sensitive health data that must be protected against breaches and misuse. Additionally, the accuracy and reliability of AI algorithms are critical, necessitating extensive and ongoing validation to ensure effective and safe dietary recommendations. Another challenge is integrating AI solutions with existing healthcare and nutrition systems, which often lack interoperability. Furthermore, consumer trust and acceptance of AI-driven nutritional advice remain obstacles, as individuals may be skeptical of automated recommendations over traditional human expertise. Lastly, regulatory compliance is complex, with varying standards across regions, complicating the global deployment of AI-driven personalized nutrition solutions.
Regional Trends:
The North America AI in personalized nutrition market is expected to register major market share in terms of revenue and projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for personalized health solutions, advancements in AI technology, and the rising awareness of the benefits of tailored nutritional plans. The region's strong technological infrastructure also supports this market expansion. Besides, Europe holds a significant share due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing consumer demand for personalized dietary solutions. The region benefits from robust research and development activities and a growing emphasis on health and wellness. European countries are leveraging AI to enhance nutritional planning, making personalized nutrition more accessible and effective across diverse populations.
Recent Developments:
• In 2022, DNAfit acquired Nutrigenomix, a company that provides personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice based on genetic testing.
Segmentation of AI in Personalized Nutrition Market
AI in Personalized Nutrition Market- By Type
• Machine Learning
o Supervised Learning
o Unsupervised Learning
o Reinforcement Learning
• Deep Learning
o Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN)
o Recurrent Neural Networks (RNN)
o Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN)
o Transformers
• Natural Language Processing (NLP)
o Sentiment Analysis
o Language Translation
o Chatbots and Virtual Assistants
• Computer Vision
o Image Classification
o Object Detection
o Facial Recognition
o Video Analysis
AI in Personalized Nutrition Market- By Application
• Meal Planning and Recommendations
o Personalized Meal Plans
o Recipe Suggestions
o Dietary Restriction Considerations
• Nutrient Analysis
o Nutritional Deficiency Identification
o Dietary Recommendations
o Nutrient Optimization
• Personalized Supplementation
o Supplement Recommendations
o Dosage and Timing Suggestions
o Tracking and Monitoring
• Allergen and Sensitivity Detection
o Allergen Identification
o Alternative Ingredient Suggestions
o Personalized Dietary Restrictions
• Health Monitoring
o Biometric Data Analysis
o Real-time Health Feedback
o Behavioral Pattern Recognition
AI in Personalized Nutrition Market- By End User
• Individuals
o Personalized Nutrition Apps
o Smart Devices and Wearables
• Fitness and Wellness Centers
o Personal Trainers and Coaches
o Nutritionist Services
• Healthcare Providers
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Telehealth Platforms
• Food and Beverage Industry
o Food Manufacturers
o Restaurants and Food Services
AI in Personalized Nutrition Market- By Provider
• Startups and Small Companies
o Al-Powered Nutrition Startups
o Innovative Tech Solutions
• Established Tech Companies
o Technology Giants
o Al Platform Providers
• Healthcare and Wellness Organizations
o Hospitals and Medical Centers
o Wellness Clinics and Centers
AI in Personalized Nutrition Market- By Region
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
