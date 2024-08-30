VMS CDMO Market to Grow at 8.9% CAGR, Reaching $75.9 Billion by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements CDMO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Types (Vitamins, Minerals, Dietary Supplements, Others), By Dosage Form
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2024 ) The Global Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements CDMO Market is valued at US$ 39.01 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 75.9 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
A VMS CDMO (Vitamins, Minerals, and Supplements Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) provides contract services for developing, manufacturing, and packaging dietary supplements. These organizations handle various aspects of the production process, including formulation development, raw material sourcing and testing, analytical testing, regulatory compliance, and manufacturing in multiple dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, softgels, gummies, powders, and liquids. By offering these comprehensive services, VMS CDMOs enable supplement brands to focus on product development, marketing, and sales while outsourcing the complex and regulated manufacturing processes.
VMS supplements are used for a range of health and wellness purposes, such as supporting overall health, addressing nutritional deficiencies, enhancing athletic performance, promoting healthy aging, and supporting immune system function. The role of VMS CDMOs is crucial in driving growth and innovation within the dietary supplements industry, particularly as demand increases due to factors like an aging population, growing interest in preventive health, and the rise of personalized nutrition. This demand is expected to continue driving the growth of the VMS CDMO market in the coming years.
List of Prominent Players in the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements CDMO Market:
• Aenova Group
• Catalent Inc.
• CAPTEK Softgel International Inc.
• Health Wright Products, Inc.
• INPHARMA S.p.A.
• Lonza
• NutraScience Labs
• PLT Health Solutions
• Robinson Pharma, Inc.
• SFI Health
• Sirio Pharma
• Softigel (A division of Procaps Group)
• Akums Drugs and Pharmaceutical Ltd.
• Atlantic Essential Products, Inc
• B&D Nutritional Ingredients
• Gemini Pharmaceuticals
• Innovations in Nutrition + Wellness
• LiquidCapsule
• Martinez Nieto
• MediGrün Naturprodukte GmbH (MediGrun)
• Nutraceuticals International Group
• Recipharm AB
• Rain Nutrience
• Nutrilo GmbH
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
The VMS CDMO market is experiencing growth due to several key trends. Increasing health awareness, especially among millennials and Gen Z, and heightened interest in immune-boosting supplements spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic are major drivers. Additionally, an aging population is creating demand for supplements that address age-related health issues. The shift towards preventive healthcare, driven by rising healthcare costs, encourages the use of dietary supplements for long-term health. Product innovation, with formats like gummies, liquids, and powders, is gaining popularity, and CDMOs are crucial in facilitating this innovation. Lastly, the trend towards personalized nutrition is driving demand for CDMOs capable of offering flexible manufacturing and customized supplement formulations.
Challenges:
The VMS CDMO market faces significant challenges impacting growth and efficiency, including stringent regulatory compliance requiring substantial investment in quality assurance and documentation, especially burdensome for smaller firms. Ensuring consistent quality control is critical to avoid recalls and legal issues, demanding rigorous, resource-intensive measures. Additionally, global supply chain disruptions due to geopolitical tensions, natural disasters, or pandemics can cause ingredient shortages, affecting production schedules and costs, necessitating robust supply chain strategies to maintain a steady supply of high-quality raw materials.
Regional Trends:
North America, particularly the U.S., is leading the VMS CDMO market, driven by increasing interest from millennials and Gen Z, ongoing product innovation, and the popularity of non-pill formats like gummies and liquids. The structured regulatory environment, such as the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), supports compliance and quality, further boosting the market. The aging population's demand for dietary supplements enhances this growth, as CDMOs provide tailored manufacturing services. Additionally, the fragmented competitive landscape is experiencing consolidation, fueled by high investor interest, as companies strive to become comprehensive service providers.
Recent Developments:
• In Feb 2024, Catalent Inc., a global provider of consumer health products, and Novo Holdings announced a merger agreement. In the agreement, Novo Holdings will acquire Catalent for USD 16.5 billion.
• In Oct 2023, Vitaquest International announced the acquisition of the Ashland powder processing facility. The Ashland company’s fluidized bed process technologies will enable particle & powder engineering for the food & beverage and dietary supplement business.
Segmentation of Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements CDMO Market-
By Types:
• Vitamins
• Minerals
• Dietary Supplements
• Others
By Dosage Form:
• Tablets & Capsules
• Powder
• Softgel
• Others
By Service Type:
• Product Formulation and Development
• Manufacturing and Packaging
• Research & Development (R&D)
• Regulatory Compliance
• Others
By Company Size:
• Small Companies
• Mid-Sized Companies
• Large Companies
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
