Personalized Vitamins Market Expected to Grow at a 16.2% CAGR by 2031
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Personalized Vitamins Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Dosage Form (Capsules, Powders, Liquids, Soft Gels), Product Type (Active Measurement, St
EMAILWIRE.COM, August 30, 2024 ) The Global Personalized Vitamins Market is valued at US$ 10.20 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 33.28 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Personalized vitamins are dietary supplements specifically formulated to meet the unique health needs of individuals based on factors like genetics, lifestyle, age, and specific health conditions. This approach to nutrition acknowledges that one-size-fits-all solutions are often inadequate, as each person has distinct nutritional requirements influenced by their biological makeup and personal circumstances. Personalized vitamins serve multiple purposes, including health optimization by providing a tailored balance of vitamins and nutrients, disease prevention by addressing nutritional deficiencies and supporting overall health, performance enhancement for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, and weight management by supporting metabolic health.
The applications of personalized vitamins are diverse, including nutritional assessments that analyze dietary habits, health history, and lifestyle to create customized regimens. Some solutions incorporate genetic testing to tailor supplements based on genetic predispositions and nutritional needs, while others use gut microbiome analysis to inform personalized nutrition plans. Personalized vitamins come in various formulations and delivery methods, such as capsules for multivitamins and targeted nutrients, powders for protein supplements and nutrient shakes, liquids for easy consumption by children or the elderly, and soft gels for omega-3 and fat-soluble vitamins, which may enhance absorption.
List of Prominent Players in the Personalized Vitamins Market:
• BASF SE
• Abbott Laboratories
• Amway Corporation
• Bayer AG
• Caligenix
• Care/of (Bayer)
• DayTwo Inc.
• DNA Fit
• GX Sciences
• DSM, Nutrigenomix Inc.
• Elysium Health
• Genomix Nutrition
• GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
• GNC Holdings Inc.
• Habit Food Personalized LLC
• Lonza
• Inside Tracker
• LifeDNA
• Metagenics, Inc
• Nature's Bounty Co. (The Bountiful Company)
• Nature's Way Products LLC
• Nestlé Health Science
• Persona
• Ritual
• Rootine
• Telomere Diagnostics
• Truvani
• Youtheory
• Other Prominent Players
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Key drivers for the Personalized Vitamins Market include growing health awareness, as consumers increasingly recognize the importance of personalized nutrition for overall well-being, and technological advancements like mobile apps, wearable devices, and genetic testing kits that facilitate personalized vitamin recommendations. A shift in consumer preferences towards customized experiences and products tailored to specific dietary and lifestyle needs is also fueling market growth. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular issues is prompting individuals to adopt personalized nutrition approaches. The aging population further drives demand for vitamins tailored to the unique health needs of older adults, including joint health, cognitive function, and immune support.
Challenges:
The personalized vitamins market faces challenges such as regulatory complexities, with stringent and varying regulations across regions making product development and international operations difficult and time-consuming. High costs associated with research, clinical trials, and customized formulations can deter consumers, who may find traditional vitamins more affordable. Additionally, consumer skepticism about the efficacy and safety of nutraceutical products can hinder market growth, requiring companies to build trust and credibility to overcome these doubts.
Regional Trends:
In North America, consumer awareness about personalized nutrition is rising, driving demand for tailored vitamin solutions that cater to individual needs and health conditions. The region is leading the personalized vitamins market, supported by technological advancements like mobile apps, wearable devices, and genetic testing kits that facilitate personalized vitamin recommendations by enabling precise health metric tracking. Major market players such as Amway, Abbott, and Herbalife, with their established brands and extensive offerings, contribute to North America's market leadership and drive innovation. The focus on preventive health encourages consumers to use personalized vitamins proactively, while the growing aging population boosts demand for products addressing the unique health needs of older adults, such as joint health, cognitive function, and immune support.
Recent Developments:
• In April 2023, LifeDNA offers personalized vitamin recommendations by analyzing data from a non-invasive DNA test. Their program uses genetic insights to create tailored wellness routines and provides custom New Chapter® vitamin and supplement suggestions based on individual DNA profiles.
• In Oct 2023, Elysium Health's MOSAIC™ is a clinically proven daily softgel designed to combat skin aging from within. Developed with input from Dr. Richard Granstein and based on advanced longevity science, it combines carotenoids, phytonutrients, and hyaluronic acid to improve skin resilience, increase moisture, and reduce visible signs of photoaging.
Segmentation of Personalized Vitamins Market-
By Dosage Form:
• Capsules
• Powders
• Liquids
• Soft Gels
By Product Type:
• Active Measurement
• Standard Measurement
By Application:
• Standard Supplements
• Disease-Based Supplements
By End Use:
• Direct-to-Consumer
• Wellness & fitness centers
• Hospitals & clinics
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
